The Cardiff City Stadium is one of the biggest grounds in the Championship and has been the home of Cardiff City since 2009.

It had been a fortress for much of the past decade with the Bluebirds frequently fighting for promotion to the Premier League, while they also spent two unsuccessful years in the top flight in the 2013-14 and 2018–19 seasons.

However, the club's fortunes have declined in recent seasons, and they narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship this campaign, with Steve Morison and Mark Hudson both dismissed before Sabri Lamouchi guided the club to safety with six wins and two draws from his 18 games in charge following his arrival in January.

The Bluebirds opted against extending Lamouchi's short-term contract this summer and appointed former Fenerbahce and Gaziantep boss Erol Bulut as their new manager.

Cardiff won just six home games this season, with Bulut admitting that his side will "have to be much stronger" on their own patch as he attempts to deliver success in South Wales.

What is the capacity of the Cardiff City Stadium?

The capacity of the Cardiff City Stadium is 33,280, making it the fifth-largest stadium in the Championship.

Sunderland's home ground, the Stadium of Light, is the biggest in the division, holding 48,707 people, followed by the homes of Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

In contrast, Rotherham United's New York Stadium is the smallest in the division, holding just 12,021, followed by newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle's Home Park with 17,441 and Queens Park Rangers' Loftus Road with 18,439.

The Bluebirds' attendances have dropped significantly in recent years.

According to Transfermarkt, Cardiff's average home attendance this season was 18,735, with their highest coming for the South Wales derby against Swansea City in April at 28,232 and the lowest against Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup in August with just 6,303.

But that average is a huge decrease from the club's last year in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season, in which they had an average gate of 31,408.

The hierarchy are optimistic that fans will begin to come back through the turnstiles next term following Bulut's appointment, with chief executive Ken Choo revealing that 11 - 12,000 season tickets have been sold so far, predicting that that number will reach 14,000.

Chairman Mehmet Dalman was even more hopeful, believing that the club may sell 18,000 season tickets, promising further exciting news this summer.

"I reckon we will sell 18,000. I think we have a few more announcements that will make the fans happy," Dalman told Wales Online.