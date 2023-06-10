Southampton have provided their fans with their fair share of memorable moments since moving to St Mary's Stadium in 2001.

The Saints have achieved two promotions during their time at this ground, and will be hoping to add to this tally in the upcoming campaign.

Southampton has also secured four victories over arch-rivals Portsmouth in front of their supporters following this particular switch.

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League earlier this year, it will be interesting to see how the Saints fare in the second tier.

The club's fans will be determined to see their side launch a push for a top-six finish when the new term gets underway.

Here, we have decided to take a look at everything you need to know about St Mary's, including the name of the stands and the capacity of the stadium.

What is the capacity of St Mary's Stadium?

Southampton moved from The Dell to St Mary's Stadium in 2001 and played Espanyol in their first ever fixture at the ground.

The stadium's capacity is 32,384.

The biggest attendance recorded at this ground in the 2022/23 campaign was 31,196 (against Manchester United).

Southampton only managed to win two of their 19 home league games during this term, and will be hoping to produce a better standard of performance later this year.

St Mary's was used as one of the grounds for UEFA Women's Euro 2022 competition, which was won by England.

The stadium briefly held a sponsorship title by reverting to its original name.

What are the name of the stands at Southampton's St Mary's?

St Mary's has four stands.

The Itchen Stand and The Kingsland Stand run the length of the pitch.

Meanwhile, The Northam Stand and The Chapel Stand are situated behind the goals.

Away supporters are housed in The Northam Stand, and are granted a typical allocation of 3,200.

How can you access St Mary's?

St Mary's is accessible by several forms of transport.

A number of car parks in the city can be used by those travelling by cars.

However, due to restrictions on matchday, fans are urged to use public transport wherever possible.

The Southampton Central Railway Station is approximately a mile away from the stadium, which equates roughly to a 20-minute walk.

Shuttle Buses are provided from the train station and Town Quay, while a Park and Ride Service was trialled by the club during the second half of the 2022/23 season.