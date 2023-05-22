2022/23 was a season of progress for Preston North End in the Championship.

The Lilywhites had a disappointing end to the campaign as they failed to win any of their final four games to drop out of play-off contention, finishing 12th in the table, but that is still a narrow improvement on last season's 13th-placed finish.

Ryan Lowe's side established themselves as serious top six contenders after an excellent run of form in the second half of the season, with the January arrival of striker Tom Cannon on loan from Everton proving to be a game-changer.

Cannon and fellow loanees Troy Parrott, Alvaro Fernandez, and Liam Delap will return to their parent clubs, while the Lilywhites have offered new contracts to Greg Cunningham, Josh Onomah, Robbie Brady, and Daniel Johnson as Lowe begins his summer rebuild.

With the transfer window fast approaching, we looked at what how much a member of the current North End squad is paid on average.

What is the average wage of a Preston North End player?

According to Capology, the average wage of a Preston player is £7,997 a week and £415,840 a year, however, it is important to note that this is just an estimated average and not officially verified.

The club's joint-highest earners are goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and defender Cunningham, with both said to be earning £15,000 a week and £780,000 a year.

Woodman arrived at Deepdale from Newcastle United in the summer and has impressed between the sticks this campaign, keeping 17 clean sheets in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Cunningham is currently in his second spell with the club having spent three years in Lancashire between 2015 and 2018, before returning on loan from Cardiff City initially on loan in January 2021, before making the move permanent the following month.

The 33-year-old scored two goals and registered two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions this season, but he missed the last two months of the campaign with a hamstring injury and Lowe will be hopeful he has not played his last game for the club as he attempts to tie him down to an extension.

North End had 10 players reportedly earning more than £10,000 a week this season, albeit two of those were loan players in Parrott and Delap, so they are unlikely to have been paying their entire salary.

The Lilywhites are not a club known for spending significant amounts of money, but Lowe will be keen to invest in his squad over the coming months as he looks to mount another play-off challenge next term.