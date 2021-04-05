‘What is that?’, ‘I feel sick’ – Some Middlesbrough supporters can’t believe what Neil Warnock has done vs Watford

Middlesbrough are facing a tricky test as they welcome Watford to the Riverside Stadium.

The Teessiders will be disappointed after a 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Good Friday all-but ended any hopes of reaching the play-off places this term, but they’ll certainly not be giving up entirely just yet.

With that in mind Neil Warnock has named his side to take on the Hornets.

Warnock has made two changes for the visit of the Hornets.

George Saville and Djed Spence have come into the side and will replace Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Yannick Bolasie who drop to the bench.

That means that Marcus Bettinelli will start in goal, while it’s likely that they’ll have a back four of Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall, Paddy McNair and Marc Bola.

The midfielder trio will see Saville join Jonny Howson and Sam Morsy in the middle of the park, while Spence will join Neeskens Kebano and Duncan Watmore in attack.

That means that Jordan Archer, Hayden Coulson, Marvin Johnson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Yannick Bolasie, Ashley Fletcher, Chuba Akpom and Josh Coburn will be on the bench.

As you’d expect this team news has sparked a reaction from supporters with some questioning the inclusion of Djed Spence and the decision not to select any of the club’s natural strikers in the starting XI.

Here’s what they’ve had to say on social media.

Obviously doesn’t rate any of our strikers 😂 — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) April 5, 2021

Surely johnson should be getting the nod ahead of Spence — Stuart Mooney (@studdy2k) April 5, 2021

I FEEL SICK🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — louie birkett (@louie_birkett23) April 5, 2021

We need to experiment with players and positions now ready for next season so good to see something different. You never know…. — Geoffrey 〓〓 (@Geoffre77831787) April 5, 2021

Dreadful — Joe savage (@JoeSavage_mma) April 5, 2021

Watmore up top by himself again 🤨 — reece walker (@reecewalker30) April 5, 2021

oh my god what is that — Will🇨🇩 (@NeeskensKeblr) April 5, 2021