Over the course of the club's history, Birmingham City have provided their fair share of memorable moments at St Andrew's.

The upcoming campaign is set to get underway later this year, and the Blues will unquestionably be determined to turn their own stadium into a fortress.

With Tom Wagner acquiring a 45.64% stake in Birmingham via Shelby Companies Limited, the Championship outfit could be in for a bright future following a period of underachievement.

As well as potentially providing investment for head coach John Eustace, Wagner is now set to oversee some alterations to St Andrew's.

Here, we have decided to take a look at St Andrew's capacity, while also offering an insight into the renovations that are taking place.

What is the capacity of Birmingham City's St Andrew's?

Birmingham have played at St Andrew's since 1906.

The original stadium could hold an estimated number of 75,000 spectators, with a record attendance registered in 1939 of 67,341.

The current layout of the ground holds a total capacity of 29,409.

However, due to repairs being made to the stadium, the club can only host a maximum of 19,000 fans.

Situated a mile and a half away from Birmingham city centre, St Andrew's is accessible by train, car and bus.

There are four stands in the stadium.

The Kop and Main Stand run the length of the pitch.

Meanwhile, The Tilton and The Gil Merrick Stand are situated at either end.

Away supporters are typically housed in The Gil Merrick Stand.

The Family Zone meanwhile is located in the Main Stand.

What is the latest regarding the renovations of St Andrew's?

As a result of renovations to the stadium, Birmingham operated at a reduced capacity last season.

According to the Blues' official website, work resumed on these repairs on May 9th.

The advertising boards which covered the lower tiers have now been removed while scaffolding has also been deconstructed.

LED Hoardings have also made way for construction, which is set to take place throughout the summer.

A large acoustic barrier is set to be erected in order to contain all the volume within the stadium bowl.

Birmingham are hoping to re-open the lower Tilton by Friday, September 15th.

The club is also looking to complete work on the Kop by mid-November.

Once these repairs are made, Birmingham will be able to welcome more fans to St Andrew's in what could prove to be an exciting new dawn for the Championship outfit.