Highlights Sorba Thomas has returned to Huddersfield Town after a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, where he struggled to secure a regular place in the team.

Thomas is one of Huddersfield's lowest earners, earning significantly less than the club's highest paid player, Danny Ward.

Huddersfield's financial resources are modest compared to other teams in the Championship, but they are showing promise in their performance this season.

Winger Sorba Thomas is back at Huddersfield Town after spending the second half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Thomas joined the Terriers from National League side Boreham Wood in January 2021 and he played a key role as the club reached the Championship play-off final under Carlos Corberan in the 2021-22 season, scoring three goals and registering 16 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old remained a regular at the start of last season, but he was surprisingly allowed to make the temporary move to Blackburn in January.

It did not work out for Thomas at Ewood Park as he struggled to nail down a regular place in the side, with Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson hinting that his lack of game time was down to his performances in training.

Outgoing Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock revealed in June that he would not have let Thomas go had he been at the club in January and Thomas has rediscovered his form under the 74-year-old, threatening to rediscover his creative best.

While Warnock is leaving the John Smith's Stadium, Thomas will be hoping to build on his positive start to the season, and he will be keen to regain his place in the Wales squad after being left out for the games against South Korea and Latvia during the international break.

What is Sorba Thomas' estimated annual salary at Huddersfield Town?

According to Capology, Thomas earns £4,038 per week and £210,000 per year, although it should be stressed that this is an estimate.

That puts Thomas among the club's lowest earners, which is perhaps a surprise given his talent and importance to the team.

Thomas is paid significantly less than the club's highest earner, striker Danny Ward, who receives £22,500 per week.

Jonathan Hogg (£18,462 per week), Delano Burgzorg (£15,000 per week), Jack Rudoni (£11,923 per week) and David Kasumu (£9,423 per week) are also among the Terriers' highest paid players, as per these estimates.

Huddersfield's weekly payroll is £155,538 and their annual payroll is £8,088,000, which means the club have one of the smaller wage bills in the Championship, much lower than the likes of Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Kevin M. Nagle completed his takeover of the club this summer, but it seems that finances remain tight under the American, with the Terriers bringing in just four new players during the transfer window.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

Prior to announcing his departure, Warnock expressed his frustration at the lack of transfer activity.

"(There were) one or two comments made about the situation from Kevin and what have you that were brought to my attention...Everybody's disappointed that we've only got one point, so it's not just the people above us, but everybody below," Warnock told The Yorkshire Post.

"But we are giving everything. The team’s giving everything, I'm giving everything. It’s alright saying we’re disappointed. I was disappointed on Sunday when I picked the papers up and four of my main targets in the transfer window in the summer, one had made a goal for a winning team – a smaller club than ours in the Championship – two had scored goals in the Championship, and the midfield player that was my number one target had got star (player) in another game.

"So when I see things like that, because we can't afford those players, it disappoints me as well, because I felt we could have been in getting four or five good players to the squad. I didn't realise at the time that my budget would include the players that were re-signed.

"So I've been disappointed a lot in many things, but I think I've got to keep my own counsel. But the fans can be rest assured, there'll be nobody goes on that pitch without commitment, 100 per cent, and that's what I've been really pleased with, and I'll continue to do that as long as I'm asked to do it."

Despite their modest financial resources, Huddersfield have proven they are more than capable of competing in the Championship so far this season, and they will be hoping to avoid another relegation battle.