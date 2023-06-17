Northampton Town will be gearing up for a season in League One after winning promotion in the 2022/23 season.

That means third tier football will be back at the Sixfields Stadium after a two-year absence.

This comes after Jon Brady guided the Cobblers into third in League Two, finishing four points ahead of Stockport County in fourth.

Jon Brady needs to bolster Northampton Town's front line ahead of next season's League One campaign

It was a season to remember for many at the Sixfields having missed out the previous season as a result of Bristol Rovers' emphatic final day win over Scunthorpe.

But supporters waiting patiently and the excitement can start to build heading into the 2023/24 campaign.

Brady will be hoping the Sixfields can become a fortress next season as Northampton look to survive and consolidate in League One, following in the footsteps of Port Vale, Bristol Rovers and Exeter City.

What is the Capacity of the Sixfields Stadium?

With a capacity of 7,798, the Sixfields currently ranks 21st compared to other stadium capacities in League One according to Football Stadiums.

With clubs like Reading, Derby County and Barnsley all boasting grounds that can host over 20,000, it's no surprise to see Northampton so low.

It's bigger than the Burton Albion, Cheltenham Town, Fleetwood Town stadiums, and only two seats smaller than Broadhall Way, the Stevenage ground.

Size of the ground shouldn't have an impact on the teams' success next season, with the likes of Exeter City, Fleetwood and Cheltenham all having successful season's in their own right, despite having some of the smaller grounds in the division.

Do Northampton Town fans fill the Sixfields?

Interestingly, when talking about percentages of supporters filling a stadium, Northampton will be one of the highest in League One.

Their average attendance last season was 5,676 from a capacity of 7,798 suggesting with some additional success along with a bigger ground, there's more potential there for bigger attendances.

Having never tasted second tier football, Northampton fans will be hoping they can use momentum from their promotion campaign to push again next season.

Will Northampton avoid relegation next season?

With Exeter City, Port Vale and Bristol Rovers all staying up relatively comfortably last season, it will give supporters hope that they can survive next season.

However, considering the competitiveness of the league, they could be aiming higher.

Big budget sides like Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town have been promoted creating more of a level playing field which will no doubt generate some positive objectives going into pre-season.