With Blackburn Rovers having a very young squad in the 2023-24 season, Sam Gallagher is now one of the elder statesmen of the dressing room despite only being 28 years of age.

Gallagher is also one of the more long-serving individuals still at the club, and he is now into his fifth season as a permanent Rovers player, having moved from Southampton in the summer of 2019 for a £5 million fee.

The target man had previously been on loan at Ewood Park during the 2016-17 season when he was just 21 years of age for the majority of the campaign, and Rovers had seen enough to splash out a lucrative fee on him over two years later.

Gallagher has often split opinion though in a Blackburn shirt and when Tony Mowbray was in charge at the club he often played out wide instead of through the middle, although Jon Dahl Tomasson has utilised him more as a natural centre-forward in the 2022-23 season.

Unfortunately though, Gallagher will not be seen on the pitch in the near future as a calf injury is set to rule the attacker out for a period of two months.

Gallagher picked it up in the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on September 16 and having missed the start of the season through injury too, it hasn't been a fantastic last few months for him.

What is Sam Gallagher's estimated annual salary?

According to an ESTIMATE from Capology, Gallagher is on a contract that is worth around the £750,000 a year to the striker - which is £14,423 per week.

Since arriving at Ewood Park in the summer of 2019 from Southampton, Gallagher has signed one new contract, which came on New Year's Day of 2022, in which he extended his time at the club until June 2024.

That deal includes a contract option in which Blackburn can extend his stay until 2025 should they wish, and considering there was transfer interest in him over the summer, with a £5 million price-tag reportedly placed on him, that option will be triggered at some point.

Yet if Gallagher can't keep himself fully fit at Rovers when he returns from his most recent injury, then there's every chance that with Blackburn's financial situation unclear with the Venky's, the target man could be up for sale next summer.

How does Sam Gallagher's estimated annual salary compare to other Blackburn players?

If Capology's estimates are close to reality, then Gallagher is the second highest earner currently on the books at Ewood Park.

The highest paid player per Capology's estimates goes to centre-back Dominic Hyam, who signed for the club from Coventry City last summer.

The defender is estimated to be on somewhere along the lines of £16,923 per week - which is £880,000 per year, with Gallagher following closely behind.

Just behind Gallagher on the list of salaries at £740,000 a year is attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics, who has certainly had a good start to the 2023-24 season and is in great goalscoring form, whilst Callum Brittain is estimated to be on £10,000 per week, which is £520,000 per year.