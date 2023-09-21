Highlights Ryan Wintle joined Cardiff City in 2021 and has established himself as a regular player, appearing in almost all of their Championship matches.

He recently signed a new contract with the Bluebirds, reportedly worth £610,000 per year, making him the 11th highest paid player in the squad.

Wintle's importance to the team justifies his salary, considering his consistent presence and contribution on the pitch.

It initially took Ryan Wintle a bit of time to establish himself following his move to Cardiff City.

The midfielder joined the Bluebirds on a permanent deal from Crewe Alexandra in the summer of 2021, but after making three appearances for the club, he was loaned out to League One side Blackpool in that same summer transfer window.

After impressing for the Seasiders, Wintle was then recalled to the Welsh capital from that loan move in January 2022, and he has become a regular feature for the club ever since.

Indeed, last season saw the 26-year-old appear in all but one of Cardiff's 46 Championship matches.

That is a trend he has continued into this season under new Cardiff manager Erol Bulut, featuring in every league game the club have played so far this season, which includes five starts in that period.

In total, Wintle has now made 80 appearances in all competitions for Cardiff, scoring four goals and providing four assists in that time.

Earlier this summer, the midfielder also put pen to paper on a new contract with the Bluebirds, which is set to keep him in the Welsh capital, until the end of the 2025/26 season.

But just how much is Wintle actually earning as part of his contract with the Championship club?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at the number behind Wintle's current salary at Cardiff, according to Capology, in order to get an estimate of just what the midfielder might be earning with the Bluebirds.

What is Ryan Wintle's Cardiff City salary?

As per Capology, Wintle is currently being £610,000 per year on his current contract with Cardiff City.

That is a salary that works out to a payment of £11,731 per week for the 26-year-old, in the wake of the new deal that he signed with the Bluebirds last month.

Indeed, given he now has three years to go with those current terms on his contract, Cardiff are set to pay the midfielder a total of £1.83million before he is due to become a free agent in the summer of 2026 as things stand.

How does Wintle's salary compare to the rest of Cardiff City's squad?

According to the estimated figures provided by Capology on Cardiff City's squad, Wintle is the 11th highest paid individual among the group of senior players who are currently on the books of the Bluebirds.

The ten players who are thought to be ahead of the midfielder in terms of how much they are making while playing in the Welsh capital are Joe Ralls, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Mahlon Romeo, Ike Ugbo, Andy Rinomhota, Runar Alex Runarsson, Romaine Sawyers, Callum O'Dowda, and Vontae Daley-Campbell.

Of those players, both Grant and Runarsson are currently on loan at Cardiff, from West Brom and Arsenal respectively.

Considering the importance to this side that Wintle has built over the past year-and-a-half, it is perhaps understandable, and no great surprise, that he is among the top half of earners in the current Cardiff City squad, at the very least.