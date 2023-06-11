Middlesbrough’s Riverside stadium was the second biggest in the previous Championship season.

The Riverside was built in the mid-1990s and opened in time for the 1995-96 season.

What is the Riverside stadium’s capacity?

Middlesbrough’s home stadium can hold up to 33,746 people at full capacity.

That makes it only smaller than their rivals Sunderland’s home ground, the Stadium of Light.

However, their ranking in the Championship is set to be tested with a number of big clubs coming into the division for next season.

The relegated clubs include the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton, all of which will be bringing big capacity venues into the Championship.

The King Power and St. Mary’s are both marginally smaller than the Riverside, holding a capacity of 32,261 and 32,384 respectively.

Even the promoted sides from League One will present stadiums that can compete with Boro.

Ipswich Town’s Portman Road is slightly smaller, with a capacity of 29,673, but Sheffield Wednesday’s home ground Hillsborough can hold up to 34,835 spectators.

How big is the Riverside Stadium relative to the Championship next season?

That will see Middlesbrough drop to fourth in the table for stadium size in the second division, highlighting the level of competition they will face in their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

Boro’s play-off rivals Coventry City and Luton Town have contrasting stadium sizes, with the Sky Blues able to host up to 32,609 fans at the CBS Arena.

Meanwhile, the Hatters’ Kenilworth Road has a capacity of just 10,226, the smallest in last season’s Championship, highlighting the size of their promotion achievement.

However, the Stadium of Light is way out in front with a capacity of 48,707, easily the biggest in the second division.

What is the Riverside Stadium’s record attendance figure?

The highest attendance the Riverside has hosted for a Middlesbrough home game was in a 2004 clash against Norwich City.

The Christmas schedule saw Boro host the Canaries, with Joseph-Désiré Job sealing all three points with a quickfire brace in the second half.

However, the England national team holds the actual attendance figure record, with 35,000 attending a fixture with Slovakia in June 2003.

England overturned a 1-0 half-time deficit to earn a 2-1 victory in their bid to qualify for Euro 2004.

A second half brace from Michael Owen secured an important victory in England’s qualification hopes.