West Brom are finally close to naming Carlos Corberan’s successor, with Raphael Wicky expected to take over at The Hawthorns.

The popular Corberan left the Baggies for Valencia on Christmas Eve, which meant new owner Shilen Patel had to appoint his first head coach since his takeover.

And, after an extensive search, Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed that Wicky is now primed to take charge of West Brom, who are in action at Bournemouth in the FA Cup tomorrow.

Raphael Wicky’s managerial career so far

The 47-year-old had a successful playing career as a defensive midfielder, with Wicky featuring for Sion, Werder Bremen, Atletico Madrid and Hamburg among other clubs, as well as winning 75 caps for Switzerland.

After hanging up his boots, Wicky went into coaching, initially working with the youth setups at Thun, Servette and Basel.

He progressed through the ranks with Basel, which eventually saw him land the top job in 2017.

After just one season in charge, Wicky’s next role would come with the USA 17 side in March 2019, but by the end of the same year, he was back involved at a senior level, as he was named as Chicago Fire head coach.

Wicky’s time in MLS didn’t really go to plan, so he returned to Switzerland with BSC Young Boys in June 2022, and it was much more successful, as they won the league and cup double in his first season.

A tougher run in his second campaign saw the board make a change, and that remains Wicky’s last role in football.

Raphael Wicky’s win percentage as a manager

With figures from Transfermarkt, it’s said that Wicky has won 168 of the 321 games he has been in charge of across those various levels, which gives him a win percentage of over 52%.

Raphael Wicky's Managerial Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Goals For : Goals Against 321 168 62 91 641 : 394

If you break it down into his senior roles, Wicky had a win ratio of 56.8% when in charge of the Basel first-team. That dropped to 23.5% in charge of Chicago Fire, where he lost 25 of the 51 games he was in charge of.

But, as mentioned above, he restored his reputation back in his home country, as he led BSC Young Boys to silverware, and he had a win percentage of 58%.

During that period, the side averaged almost two points a game, and they scored 193 times in 88 outings, which shows the attacking football that Wicky encouraged.

Providing this is finalised as expected, Wicky’s first game in charge would come against Stoke City in the Championship on January 18.