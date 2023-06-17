Derby County's home ground Pride Park proved to be a difficult place to visit in League One this season.

The Rams endured a disappointing end to the season as they missed out on a play-off place, with the final day defeat at Sheffield Wednesday allowing Peterborough United to claim the last top six spot.

However, Pride Park was something of a fortress this campaign and Paul Warne's side had the sixth-best home record in the division, losing just four league games on their own patch.

Rams fans have experienced a turbulent decade, spending many years challenging for promotion to the Premier League, including reaching the Championship play-off final in 2014 and 2019 before their relegation to League One in 2022 after a 21-point deduction.

Warne has won three promotions from the third tier with Rotherham United and he will be hoping to add another to his record with Derby next season, but he faces a significant rebuild this summer after the departures of the likes of Curtis Davies, James Chester and top scorer David McGoldrick.

As Warne begins preparations for the new campaign, we looked at the capacity of the Rams' home ground and compared with some of their League One rivals.

What is the capacity of Pride Park?

Pride Park has a capacity of 33,597, making it the biggest stadium in League One.

The next biggest ground is Bolton Wanderers' University of Bolton Stadium which can hold 28,732, followed by Charlton Athletic's The Valley (27,111), Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium (25,138) and Reading's Select Car Leasing Stadium (24,161).

Pride Park is significantly larger than some of the smaller stadiums in the division, such as Fleetwood Town's Highbury Stadium (5,327), Stevenage's Lamex Stadium (6,722) and Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium (6,912).

What was Derby County's average attendance in the 2022/23 season?

According to Transfermarkt, the Rams average attendance this season 27,259.

Their highest attendance came for the final home game of the campaign against Portsmouth in April with 31,744, while their lowest was for the Papa John's Trophy clash against Grimsby Town in August, which attracted just 5,348.

Derby fans are known for their passionate support and their average attendance figure this year is actually higher than the last full season that fans were permitted to attend in the Championship, with an average of 26,850 in the 2018-19 season in which the Rams reached the play-off final under Frank Lampard.

If Warne's side are challenging for promotion again next season, it would be no surprise to see more impressive attendance figures.