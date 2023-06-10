Ipswich Town are now preparing for life back in the Championship after managing to secure automatic promotion last term.

Although they will have been disappointed to have let the League One title slip through their fingers, they won't be disappointed for too long considering they spent so long in the third tier and know how hard it is to get out of that division.

They already have a good core of players that should thrive in the second tier - but Kieran McKenna will surely be keen to strengthen his team this summer and should have a decent budget at his disposal following their promotion.

When they do finally enter the 2023/24 campaign, they may find that their home form proves to be crucial for them like it was for Rotherham United during 2022/23.

Another side that were good at home last term were Ipswich, who utilised Portman Road to fend off promotion rival Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking of their home ground, we take a look at its capacity and look back at their average attendance last season.

What is Portman Road's capacity?

The Tractor Boys' home ground has a capacity of 29,573, with 27,106 of those seats usually belonging to the home supporters, allowing the hosts to create an excellent atmosphere on matchdays.

That means 2,567 belong to the away supporters, certainly not a shabby total in the third tier but perhaps a reasonably small allocation for second-tier sides compared to others.

But Ipswich still have a reasonably big crowd compared to others in their new division.

Their stadium contains the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, the Magnus Group West Stand and the Sir Bobby Robson Stadium, with both Ramsey and Robson making their mark in England.

What kind of crowds did Portman Road attract last season?

Portman Road held an average of 26,184 people last season, the second-best total in the third tier, just behind Derby County (27,259).

Sheffield Wednesday had an average of 25,647 at Hillsborough, with the trio mentioned the only third-tier teams to attract an attendance of more than 20,000 people last season.

In terms of where they would rank in the second tier, the Tractor Boys would be in fourth position, behind Sunderland, promoted Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

The Stadium of Light has a big capacity, so it's no surprise to see the Black Cats come first on the leader board.

Ipswich are just ahead of Norwich on average, but by less than 200 people.

Still, the Tractor Boys can be proud of their crowds, because they spent a long time in the third tier and with this, it wouldn't have been a surprise if attendances had dropped quite considerably.