What is Phillip Cocu up to now following 2020 Derby County sacking?

A Dutch footballing legend with 101 international caps to his name during his playing career, the arrival of Phillip Cocu at Derby County in the summer of 2019 to replace Frank Lampard was an exciting one.

The Rams faithful were hopeful that Cocu was going to be the man to bring Premier League football back to Pride Park and to make sure County did it in a stylish way as well.

Things didn’t exactly pan out that way though for Cocu and Derby, as they finished 10th in the Championship in his one and only full season in charge.

‘Cocuball’ was fun to watch a lot of the time but it didn’t get the results to put County in the top six, and the start to the 2020-21 season was simply disastrous.

Having won just one of the first 11 league matches of the 2020-21 season, Cocu was sacked as Derby manager following a defeat to Barnsley and as we know following that, Wayne Rooney took on the Dutchman’s role, initially on a temporary basis, before being handed the manager’s job full-time.

What is Cocu up to now though a year and a half on from his departure from Derby?

Well not a lot as it goes as even though it’s been a while since he was sacked, Cocu has not been able to pick up another job since.

Whether that’s for the want of trying or not we may never know, but what we do know now is that Cocu is eyeing up a managerial vacancy on British shores.

It’s not in the EFL though – it is north of the border as Cocu is interested in becoming the new manager of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, according to The Scotsman.

Shaun Maloney was sacked last week by Hibs after just four months in charge, and Cocu is now eyeing up that particular vacancy as he seeks work once again.

Whether he lands the job remains to be seen, but ‘Cocuball’ could be set to make a return in the near future – Derby fans will have somewhat fond memories of it at times.