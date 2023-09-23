Ozan Tufan is one of Hull City's key assets, and has proved his worth so far this season.

Following an unsuccessful loan spell with Watford in 2021/22, Ozan Tufan made the permanent switch to the Tigers from Turkish side, Fenerbahce.

His first campaign last term saw the 28-year-old strike eight times in 42 matches from attacking midfield. This time around, now that he has adapted to English football, Tufan has already reached four goals, meaning that last season's tally is sure to be eclipsed.

Hull enjoyed an exciting summer transfer window, as an array of talented assets entered the MKM Stadium, however, none of them have been able to de-throne the Turk as of yet.

Liam Rosenior's attacking acquisitions included the loan signings of Bora Aydinlik and Liam Delap, as well as the permanent captures of Jason Lokilo from Sparta Rotterdam, Aaron Connolly from Brighton and Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa for an estimated £5 million.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

What has Ozan Tufan's career so far looked like?

Tufan has spent the majority of his career to date in Turkey's top division, the Süper Lig. He first came through at 2009/10 league winners, Bursaspor, who were looking to build upon their success when the prospect joined in 2012.

He played 66 times in three years for the Green Crocodiles, before earning a move to one of the country's elite, Fenerbahce. He plied his trade with the six-time title winners between 2015 and 2022, playing almost 200 matches.

Tufan's switch to East Yorkshire then materialised, and proved to be a good move for all parties involved. He in now in his prime years, so could play his best football in black and amber.

How much does Ozan Tufan earn at Hull City?

With the market always on the rise wages naturally increase, and this is no different in the Championship.

According to Capology, Turkish star, Tufan, took home £33,644 every week with Fenerbahce, which equates to almost £1.75 million every year. His pay had to be slashed upon arrival in Hull, as the same wage would have ranked the attacking midfielder amongst the highest earning players outside of the three relegated sides.

The 28-year-old's weekly pay packet now sits at an estimated £21,538, which adds up to £1.12 million over 12 months.

Is Ozan Tufan worth the money being spent on him?

As mentioned earlier, Tufan has entered the age range where a player typically reaches their peak. He was an ever-present last season, only missing four league outings, and will be hoping to repeat a similar feat this time around.

A hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday and another strike against Bristol City have helped him assert himself this campaign. If current form continues, then Tufan could prove to be a bargain that is more than worthy of his wage.