Barnsley will be desperate to make Oakwell a real fortress next season as they look to secure promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking.

Coming so close to achieving that goal last month, Michael Duff's side are arguably in a reasonably decent position to go all the way next time, even though they will need to replace their previous loanees and those who have departed on the expiration of their contracts.

To seal automatic promotion, they will need to be excellent both at home and on the road. The Tykes' home form last term was excellent and if they had replicated that away from home, they would have finished level on points with Ipswich Town who ended up in second place in the end.

Not only were they prolific in front of goal at Oakwell - but they were also reasonably solid and should be commended for that - even if that didn't help them to seal a second-tier return in the end.

Speaking of the Tykes' home patch, we take a look at it in slightly more detail below.

What is Oakwell's capacity?

The stadium has a capacity of 23,287 - and is made up of the DX West Stand, the East Stand, the Norman Rimmington South Stand, the Barry Murphy North Stand and the Corner Stand.

The East Stand is the biggest with a capacity of approximately 7,500 - and it will be interesting to see whether that part of the ground is sponsored or named after a club legend. The Corner Stand is the smallest with a rough capacity of 200.

Playing there since 1888, it would be a painful decision for them to move away from Oakwell but it would be difficult to see them making that move anytime soon. The arena still seems to be fit for purpose at this stage.

How did Barnsley's attendances compare to others in League One during the 2022/23 campaign?

Considering they endured such a poor 2021/22 campaign, it's no surprise that their home attendances weren't brilliant last term, although they were still able to lure a respectable number of people to the stadium.

Their average attendance at Oakwell was 14,413, which was the seventh highest in the division during 2022/23.

Derby County, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle all finished above them in the leaderboard and that doesn't come as a huge shock considering all of them were in the top six.

Portsmouth are the other team that had a higher average attendance, although the Tykes did finish above the likes of Charlton Athletic, Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers.