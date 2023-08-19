This summer has certainly been an exciting one for supporters of Birmingham City.

Following a long period of protests and calls for a change in ownership, fans would finally get their wish, when, in July, it was announced that American based Shelby Companies Limited, an "affiliate company" of Knighthead Capital Management - owned by Tom Wagner, who outlined his plans to buy the club back in May, has purchased a controlling stake in the club, from previous stakeholders, including Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited.

Part of the takeover by SCL has also seen the company secure full ownership of the club's home ground, St Andrew's.

Busy summer in the market for Birmingham City

In the wake of that takeover, Birmingham have been active in the transfer market, bringing in a number of new players to St Andrew's.

Tyler Roberts, Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi, Siriki Dembele, Keshi Anderson and Lee Buchanan have all completed permanent moves to the club.

Meanwhile, Krystian Bielik and Dion Sanderson have also returned to the club on long-term deals, following previous loan spells with the Blues.

Encouraging early results for the Blues

On the pitch, there have certainly been some signs of promise too for John Eustace's side.

After a 1-1 draw at Swansea City on the opening day of the season, Birmingham have picked up consecutive wins in with victory over Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup, and a dramatic 1-0 triumph over Leeds in the Championship, thanks to a stoppage time penalty from Lukas Jutkiewicz.

One man who does seem to have been enjoying those recent exploits of Birmingham City, is the clubs new high profile, minority stakeholder, Tom Brady.

How is Tom Brady involved with Birmingham?

Brady is of course, a legend of American Football. The now former quarterback spent 23 seasons in the NFL, during which time he won seven SuperBowl titles, and was named MVP in the showpiece event on five occasions.

As a result, he is considered one of the greatest to have ever played American Football, although Brady is now turning his attention to Association Football, with Birmingham City.

It was announced at the start of August that Brady has invested in Birmingham, becoming a minority owner of the club, and Chairman of the Blues' new advisory board.

Following that announcement, it hasn't taken long for the NFL legend to become fully immersed in the Blues' performances.

Brady was quick to tweet his congratulations to Siriki Dembele after his goal at Swansea on the opening day, and then went viral after being spotted in a pub in Birmingham ahead of that win over Leeds at the weekend.

What is Tom Brady's net worth?

Given the fact he is now investing in Birmingham, and that American sports, not least the NFL, are renowned for the sizeable contracts they hand out, there will no doubt be some interest in just how much Brady is worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady currently has a net worth of $300million, with an annual salary of $30million, meaning he has plenty of resource available, for any potential further investment he might want to make in Birmingham City.