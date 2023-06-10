Hull City are preparing for their third season back in the Championship and will be confident that they can improve on their 15th placed finish last time out.

The Tigers will walk into what is expected to be a tough 2023/24 Championship, however, recent progression on and off the field will ensure that Hull fans can feel ambitious about their chances of challenging in the top half of the table.

Ending the 2022/23 season in strong form, all at Hull will be eager for football to resume as it remains to be seen how the summer plays out.

Whilst we wait and see how the upcoming campaign plays out at Hull City, here, we take a look at the MKM Stadium's capacity and other associated facts.

What is the capacity of Hull City's MKM Stadium?

The current capacity of Hull City's MKM Stadium is 25,586, although there have been previous discussions about increasing this figure to 32,000.

Hull's home is owned by the city council and is operated by Stadium Management Company (SMC), whilst the Championship outfit share the ground with Rugby League club Hull FC.

The MKM stadium stands as the largest Rugby League stadium in the country, with attendances averaging around the 14,000 mark.

According to a report from the Hull Daily Mail, the Tigers possessed an average attendance of 17,973 during the 2022/23 campaign.

As for the ground's highest attendance at the MKM Stadium, it was recorded during the 2009/10 Premier League season when the Tigers hosted Liverpool, which on a record-breaking day, ended up as 0-0.

How much did Hull City's MKM Stadium cost to build?

The idea first came about in 1997, however, there were not enough funds to go ahead with the project back in the late 90s.

However, after the city council sold a portion of their holdings with Kingston Communications, the possibility opened up.

The council provided the vast majority of the funds, with a smaller sum coming from government single regeneration budget grants and from the Football Stadium Improvement Fund.

Regarding the total cost, according to the club website the project cost £44 million, which is a mere fraction of what it would have cost in today's world you would imagine.

The site has 2,000 square feet of conference space too, whilst it also acts as a music venue, hosting concerts for the likes of Elton John, Rod Stewart and Bon Jovi.