What is Maxime Biamou up to now following his summer Coventry City departure?

Coventry City had to make a tough decision this summer when deciding to release striker Maxime Biamou.

The Sky Blues plucked the Frenchman from non-league Sutton United when they were plying their trade in League Two, having scored 10 National League goals in his one and only season at The U’s.

It was his first crack at professional football and he assisted the Midlands side to promotion back to League One through the play-offs, scoring nine goals in all competitions.

Disaster would strike though just four games into the following campaign as Biamou would rupture his knee ligaments, forcing him to spend nearly a year on the sidelines.

Biamou was used sparingly upon his return and made 18 appearances in a cut-short league season in 2019-20, but he did a job for Cov in the Championship last season by making 33 appearances – more than half of them starts – but it would be his last campaign in the Sky Blues’ shirt.

It is perhaps surprising that Biamou hasn’t found himself a new club over the summer considering he made a decent contribution in the Championship last season with five goals and two assists – but his time on the sidelines is about to come to an end.

Reports in Scotland are strongly suggesting that the 30-year-old is heading to Scottish Premiership side Dundee United, where another former Cov player plies their trade in Marc McNulty.

Biamou however will not get to play with McNulty for a while as he’s suffered a bad hamstring injury which will keep him out for a number of months, but he will get the chance to showcase his abilities north of the border.

It could even end up leading to a Championship return should he perform well however it’s baby steps for now and providing the deal gets sorted, Biamou is back in business following the international break.