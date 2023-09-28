Highlights Queens Park Rangers have faced significant financial constraints, owing millions in various debts and loans.

Despite the financial challenges, the club made a few signings, including the permanent signing of Taylor Richards.

Lyndon Dykes, who extended his contract, is now QPR's highest earner, earning an estimated £936,000 a season.

Queens Park Rangers are one club who know more than most in the Championship about financial constraints, having been in the mire regarding various problems since overspending back in the club's most recent Premier League days, which span nearly a decade ago at this moment in time.

It was reported in April by The Spectator that the R's hierarchy owed £11.5m on its new training ground, £6m to the EFL for 'COVID bailouts', £10m in overspending fines, £2.1m on transfer instalments and an astonishing £68m in loans.

This has left Gareth Ainsworth with his hands tied to some extent, having only been able to bring in a handful of free transfers and confirm Taylor Richards' permanent signing.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

However, one of the most important pieces of business that was done in the off-season was Lyndon Dykes' extending his contract at Loftus Road for another three years. With that in mind, FLW looks at the financial aspect of the Scotland international's new contract.

DISCLAIMER: All figures used are estimates as per Capology.

What is Lyndon Dykes' estimated salary at QPR?

Dykes signed his contract in June, but according to Capology, the Scotland international's salary hasn't taken a significant hike this time, after originally being paid an estimated £5,972 per week in both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

However, it states that in 2022/23, this rose all the way to £18,000 and will continue to stay at this estimated figure for the remainder of his most recent deal, which earns him a total of £936,000 a season, and until the expiration in 2026, will see the striker amass a further £2.8m in the upcoming three year period.

Is Lyndon Dykes QPR's highest earner at present?

Despite fellow key players such as Ilias Chair and Chris Willock still at the club for the short term at least, Dykes is now Rangers' highest earner, ahead of the surprise duo of Taylor Richards and the veteran winger Albert Adomah.

Richards' estimated salary is £3,000 per week behind Dykes, with the former Brighton man also signing a deal which keeps him in West London until the summer of 2026.

In fact, despite his key status in Ainsworth's side as well as a number of previous managers, the Moroccan international Chair earns an estimated £6,293, which means a deficit of £11,707 compared to the club's main frontman.

How has Lyndon Dykes performed for QPR overall?

Since joining from Livingston in 2020 for an estimated £2m fee, the striker has made 125 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring on 30 occasions and assisting a further 11 goals.

So far in the 23/24 campaign, the Australian-born forward has made four appearances, with his solitary goal coming as a 92nd minute equaliser at home to Swansea City on September 19th.

What is QPR's average wage bill in the 2023/24 season?

The estimated figures show that Rangers have an average weekly wage bill of £126,154 per week, which averages at just £5,256 per player, which is a surprising figure as the club have six players who earn a weekly wage of £10,000 or more.

For the entire 2023/24 season, this will tally up to £6,560,000 overall and an average gross earning per player across the campaign of £273,333.