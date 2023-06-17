Peterborough United will be eager to dust themselves off and get going again after what proved to be a rather hectic season all things considered.

Managing to secure a late play-off spot and then going on to thump Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in the first leg of the semi-final, Peterborough were agonizingly beaten by the Owls 5-1 (AET) in the second leg, and were eventually edged out by penalties.

However, their full focus will now be on the 2023/24 campaign and they will be fancying themselves to succeed.

Whilst we wait for the upcoming season to get underway, here, we take a look at Peterborough's home ground in a bit more detail...

What is the capacity of Peterborough United's London Road Stadium?

London Road, known as the Weston Homes Stadium for sponsorship reasons, has been the League One club's home for over 100 years and was first built back in 1913.

The original structure was replaced 10 years later, with Peterborough & Fletton United being the first occupants of the ground, before Peterborough United took control in 1934 when they first formed.

In its current form, London Road's capacity is 15,314, with around two-thirds of the stadium being seated, whilst notable developments on the exisiting sit took place during the 1950s.

The highest attendance recorded at Peterborough's home ground was 30,096, when the Posh hosted Swansea City in an FA Cup game in 1965, proving to fit nearly double the number of today's official capacity.

What else is there of interest about Peterborough United's London Road Stadium?

There have been previous talk about a new stadium, with the club's chairman Darragh MacAnthony suggesting in 2009 that one may have been built if Peterborough were able to remain in the Championship for several seasons.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph back when the plans were the centre of attention, locally speaking, MacAnthony estimated that the capacity of a new Posh stadium would be around 15,000 to 20,000 in terms of capacity, whilst revealing that the plans were for an all-seater stadium.

London Road has not hosted many major events over the years but perhaps the most significant was in 1939 when boxer 'Fen Tiger' Eric Boon of Chatteris defeated Scotsman Johnny McGrory to defend his British title.

In 2020, Westlife were scheduled to perform at London Road, as part of the band's Stadiums in the Summer Tour, however, the Covid-19 pandemic eventually shattered those plans.