Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth will be fully concentrating on recruitment ahead of the summer transfer window as he looks to build a side capable of being competitive in the Championship.

Although they started the 2022/23 campaign in a promising fashion, their decline has been nothing short of frightening and reinforces just how much work there is to be done before next season starts.

Rob Dickie has already left the club along with Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, Conor Masterson and Olamide Shodipo - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see others depart as well with Lyndon Dykes already being linked with a move away from Loftus Road.

With this in mind, they could face real adversity next season and that just emphasises how important it could be for them to make their home ground a fortress during 2023/24.

This is something they were unable to do last term, with away victories against Burnley and Stoke City helping them to drag themselves away from danger in the end.

Speaking of Loftus Road, we take a closer look at QPR's home patch by revealing its capacity and comparing its attendances to other clubs in the second tier.

What is Loftus Road's capacity?

The stadium has a notoriously low capacity, holding just 18,349 people.

Like Kenilworth Road, it's certainly a ground with a lot of character and will be missed if QPR decide to build a new stadium, but they will surely be keen to build a stadium with a much larger capacity if they get back to the Premier League and manage to establish themselves as a solid outfit in the top tier.

That seems like a million miles away at the moment, but they did manage to retain their second-tier status and that's a boost for them in their long-term quest to get themselves back to the top flight.

Built in 1094, Loftus Road has four stands and are named the Loftus Road End, the Stanley Bowles Stand, the South Africa Road Stadium and the School End.

74-year-old Bowles played for the West London side in the 70s, establishing himself as a club legend and playing for England during his time at the club.

How does QPR's average home attendance during the 2022/23 campaign compare to others in the Championship?

They came 17th on the leaderboard (with an average of 14,977) which is actually better than some would have expected, not just because their ground is small but also because of how dire they were for a decent chunk of the campaign.

It comes as no surprise that they beat Luton Town who only have a very small ground - and they also finished above Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, Reading, Millwall and Blackpool.

In fairness to the Royals, the Seasiders and the Latics, they were all relegated and didn't have much to shout about during 2022/23, although the former's home record wasn't actually that bad.