What is Krystian Bielik's estimated annual salary at Birmingham City?

Birmingham City have probably exceeded expectations during the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

Previously struggling at the bottom end of the Championship, it seems as though their takeover and the addition of several permanent signings has given them a much-needed shot in the arm.

In fairness, they looked to be on the up under John Eustace anyway despite their average finish at the end of last term, with Blues' boss arguably doing well to guide them to safety after being appointed just weeks before the 2022/23 season started.

Krystian Bielik's journey at Birmingham City

Someone who has been at St Andrew's for the majority of Eustace's tenure is Krystian Bielik, who initially joined the club on loan in July 2022 from Derby County following the Rams' relegation to League One.

Even though the East Midlands outfit had been saved at that point, they needed to minimise costs after their drop to the third tier and Bielik was probably on a sizeable pay packet at Pride Park.

There would have been concerns about his fitness after spending a decent chunk of his time at Derby out of action with serious injuries, but he made a respectable 35 league appearances last term.

After managing to shine last season, he joined permanently this summer and has made seven league appearances this term, which is ideal for him as he looks to put his previous injury woes fully behind him.

The Poland international has performed well again this season despite last night's own goal and if he can stay fit, it wouldn't be a shock if he starts to attract interest from elsewhere.

It has been reported that Birmingham could have paid less than £1m initially to sign him permanently - and he has proved to be excellent value for money thus far.

He just needs to ensure he's performing well enough to keep his place - because other midfielders including Jordan James will be wanting to take his starting spot for the long term.

What is Krystian Bielik's estimated annual salary at Birmingham City?

According to Capology, Bielik's estimated annual salary at St Andrew's is £1.04m, making him the highest earner at the club according to the same website.

It must be stressed that this is just an estimate - but it's no surprise that he could be earning as much as £20,000 per week - because he probably wouldn't have been on a modest salary before their relegation to the third tier.

They generated a very decent amount of revenue in the summer, not just from Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong's sales, but also from Jude Bellingham's move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid with the Midlands side inserting a sell-on clause into their previous agreement with the German side.

This is a key reason why Bielik could be paid a high salary at St Andrew's, with Tom Wagner also able to sanction several permanent signings because of the revenue they generated.

Even if the Polish midfielder is on a salary as high as £1.04m, they could generate a considerable amount from his potential future sale so he is worth investing in, even if they are taking a risk with him due to his past injury problems.