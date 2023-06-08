Luton Town's Kenilworth Road has been a real fortress for the Hatters over the years, proving to be a particularly difficult place for England's best to go to in the late 1980s.

However, the tight and compact stadium has still delivered some fantastic days for Luton supporters in recent memory, with the club's 2-0 victory against Sunderland to secure a spot in the Championship play-off final standing as the latest example.

Whilst we wait for Kenilworth Road to host top-flight football again for the first time in over 30 years, here, we take a look at Kenilworth Road in further detail, with a particular focus on the capacity and looking ahead to the future.

What is the capacity of Luton Town's Kenilworth Road?

Interestingly, the Hatters possessed the smallest ground in the Championship last season, and it is no surprise that Kenilworth Road will have the smallest capacity in terms of Premier League grounds too.

The Bedfordshire club's capacity stands at 10,356, however, like the vast majority of the older grounds in English football, Kenilworth Road used to welcome gates that were up to three times as their current restriction.

The Hatters certainly have the demand for needing more seats, with Luton consistently averaging attendances that exceed 10,000 people, whilst there are thousands of people on the club's season ticket waiting list.

Naturally, Luton's promotion to the Premier League places even more eyes on the club and has seen the waiting list's size exponentially increase over the last month or so.

The Hatters are set to relocate in a few years' time with their soon-to-be new home Power Court being positioned very close to the town centre.

How long do Luton Town have left at Kenilworth Road?

Plans for Power Court have been in place for quite a while now and the development would have been much further down the line if it was not for Covid-19 adding complications.

Two days before the Championship play-off final, the club released images of what Power Court is expected to look like, whilst the update suggested that work will begin by the start of the new year.

Power Court is initially set to hold 19,500 fans, however, a second phase is already planned that will add another 4,000 seats or standing seats.

The club estimate that construction of the new stadium will take 24–30 months, which could mean that the Hatters fully move in ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.