Highlights Kelechi Iheanacho's estimated annual salary at Leicester is £4,160,000, making him one of the higher earners at the club.

Despite dropping to play in the second tier, Iheanacho has remained on his current salary due to the club's financial advantage and available wage bill.

Iheanacho is currently the second-highest paid player at Leicester, with Jamie Vardy being the highest-paid player at £140,000 per week.

Since his move to Leicester City back in 2017, Kelechi Iheanacho has featured regularly during their Premier League stay.

In his seventh season for the Foxes, the Super Eagles striker finds himself plying his trade in the second tier for the first time in his career, and despite the mass exodus the East Midlands outfit suffered from relegation last season, he was one of the players who decided to remain at the King Power Stadium.

A product from Manchester City’s academy, Iheanacho has been involved in some massive moments in Leicester’s coveted history.

The 26-year-old scored Leicester’s winning goal over Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final to take the Foxes to their first final in the competition since 1969 as well as scoring a 89th minute penalty against his former employers Man City to win the Community Shield at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign.

He also scooped last season’s Player of the Year award despite the disappointment of relegation back down to the Championship.

In total, Iheanacho has registered over 50 goals and 30 assists in 200+ appearances during his time so far, and due to his lasting loyalty, he is seen to be one of the higher earners at the club.

Here at Football League World, we are going to take a look at the Nigerian international’s yearly salary and compare it to other members of the Leicester playing squad, with all figures an estimate from Capology.

What is Kelechi Iheanacho's estimated annual salary at Leicester?

Iheanacho’s estimated annual salary at Leicester is a whopping £4,160,000 a year, which equates to £80,000 a week.

Since signing a long-term contract back in April 2021, the 6 ft 1 in forward has remained on this salary despite dropping to play football in the second tier, with a number of big-name departures and parachute payments key factors in freeing up the wage bill to maintain these types of payments.

However, as Iheanacho enters the final year of his contract along with a host of other expensive assets, it could be a sign that the club are unwilling to facilitate such high figures in the future after moving down a division, with promotion back to the Premier League never guaranteed despite the financial advantage they have over other sides.

How does Iheanacho’s salary compare to the rest of the Leicester squad?

Iheanacho is currently the second-joint highest paid player at the club, with his salary exactly the same as Foxes full-back Ricardo Pereira.

Jamie Vardy is the highest paid by some distance - receiving a remarkable £140,000 per week, which is costing the club over £7 million a year for the 36-year-old.

Other players who are estimated to earn less than Iheanacho are Dennis Praet (£75,000 a week), Wilfred Ndidi (£75,000 a week), Patson Daka (£75,000 a week) and Jannick Vestergaard (£70,000 a week) while Wout Faes (£50,000 a week) and Hamza Choudhury (£50,000 a week) also earn attractive packages.

The playing squad in total costs Leicester just under £50 million per year, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the club make further cuts if promotion is not achieved at the first attempt.

We must emphasise that Capology has not issued figures for the Foxes summer signings, with salaries missing for the players listed below.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

This means that the annual wage bill is set to be even higher than the estimated total, which will only increase the pressure on Enzo Maresca’s shoulders to deliver success in his first managerial job in England.