Neil Warnock deciding to stay at Huddersfield Town can only spell good news for the Terriers ahead of the Championship season - though any success will depend on new signings.

Even when looking at the team that made the play-off final, talents such as Levi Colwill and Lewis O’Brien were in the starting XI, and being managed by now-West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, it was easy to see why the Yorkshire outfit were as high up in the league table as they are.

Times have changed at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Warnock and co not quite having the finances to compete in the upper echelons of the league - though you never know in the second-tier. As a result of the huge Premier League teams being relegated, this season’s Championship could be tough to get out of - especially with the finances involved. Football League World takes a look at finances involved, as portrayed by Capology.

What is Huddersfield Town's estimated annual wage bill for the 23/24 season?

The report states that Huddersfield’s average weekly payroll is £181,000 per week - by no means a large sum.

The highest earner, naturally, is Danny Ward - a true Terriers legend, who has played over 200 league games for the Yorkshire club, with 35 league goals to boot from the wing. Having signed a new deal in the summer, he will remain on his £22,500 per week deal until June 2025 - racking up £2,340,000 in wages until his departure as he aims to fire the club back to the Premier League before he leaves.

Ranking elsewhere in the top three are veteran skipper Jonathan Hogg and winger Connor Mahoney, who are said to be earning £18,400 and £17,100 respectively.

Elsewhere in the ranks are Town legend Jordan Rhodes, who earns just over £10,000 per week - he is a club icon, having scored 36 goals in just 40 games in League One back in 2011-12 in his first stint at the club.

Other first team players on the list are Josh Koroma, Josh Ruffels, David Kasumu and Jack Rudoni - the latter being ever present last season. The first two earn £8,500 per week, whilst Kasumu and Rudoni bring in slightly more per week with £9,400 and £12,000 respectively.

Towards the bottom of the pile is Sorba Thomas, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers - he takes home a cool £4,000 per week, though he could be looking for more after some impressive performances.

Overall, playing wages cost Huddersfield £9,418,000 per year - not the lowest wage bill in the league but not the highest by any means.

How does that compare to other clubs?

In comparison, Leicester City pay their players a lot more. The Foxes annual wage bill is a stunning £62,634,000 per year, according to the report - which means that it would take just two months before Huddersfield spent their entire wage budget on the Foxes’ playing staff.

Even Sheffield Wednesday, recently promoted from League One, have a weekly payroll of £186,500 - more than Huddersfield despite spending two years in the third-tier. That is with Barry Bannan earning £24,000 per week, alongside other high earners such as Michael Smith, Will Vaulks, Michael Ihiekwe and Callum Paterson all earning north of £15,000 per week.