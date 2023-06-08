Plymouth Argyle are gearing up for their Championship return following what was a fantastic 2022/23 season in an extremely competitive League One.

Equally, the 2023/24 Championship line up is wonderfully competitive and whilst the ultimate ambition will be to stay afloat, the Pilgrims will be even more ambitious about what the upcoming campaign could possibly hold.

Several recently-promoted teams have thrived during their first season back in the second-tier, with Sunderland being the most recent and most impressive story, claiming a play-off spot last time out.

Whilst we wait for football to return at Home Park, here we take a look at the capacity of Plymouth Argyle's home ground and delve into other associated facts...

What is the capacity of Plymouth Argyle's Home Park?

Home park has been the home of the Pilgrims since 1901, although significant developments have taken place over the years.

As per an update from the club last summer, the capacity of Plymouth's home ground is 17,900, although it is 17,000 when considering seats that are usable for matches.

The Portcullis Legals Lyndhurst Road Stand is the largest of the four stands (7,072), followed by the Mayflower Grandstand (5,403), Kawasaki Barn Park End (2,907) and then the Babcock Intl Devonport End (2,832).

During the years, there have been many changes and redevelopment projects at Home Park, with the latest major alterations coming in 2019, which centred around the Grandstand and cost somewhere around the region of £10 million.

The record attendance held at Home Park was nearly 100 years ago in 1936, with 43,587 fans attending a Second Division fixture against Aston Villa.

What has Plymouth Argyle's Home Park also been used for over the years?

Home Park was selected by the FA back in 2009 to be a part of England's 2018 World Cup bid, whilst several England youth international fixtures have been played at the home of the south-coast Devon club.

The ground also hosted a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup clash between Manchester United and St Etienne in 1977 and has also hosted Rugby matches and Athletics meets in the past.

Live music events have also been hosted at Home Park, with the likes of George Michael, Elton John and Rod Stewart all performing on the English south coast.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grandstand and other parts of the Stadium were handed over to the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, a move that tried to relieve the strain on a nearby hospital.