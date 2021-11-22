What is holding West Brom back at the moment?

There is now an eight point gap between West Bromwich Albion in third and Bournemouth in second in the Championship.

The Baggies’ hopes of earning automatic promotion straight back to the Premier League are hanging by a thread after winning just one of their last four matches. With performance levels stagnating and patience thinning with Valerien Ismael’s stubborn tactics, the scrutiny is increasing week by week on the West Bromwich Albion dugout.

Considering Fulham and Bournemouth’s successful recruitment in the summer transfer window they were always going to be difficult to keep pace with. However, the Baggies are not even on play-off form over the last ten games and now only have a four point cushion over seventh placed Huddersfield Town.

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-West Brom players play at now?

1 of 22 Anders Lindegaard Helsingborgs Djurgrdens AIK Molde

FLW writer Billy Mulley had his say on the state of affairs at The Hawthorns, speaking on the Weekend Review on FLW TV this morning.

He said: “They’ve been dragged back down into the play-off pack that’s emerging in the Championship.

“West Brom have struggled massively in recent weeks and something needs to change because obviously it’s not working at the moment.

“Their lack of a plan B has been a big problem all season. Ismael’s a bit too reluctant to change his system or tweak things.”

The Baggies travel to Blackpool on Tuesday evening before welcoming a Nottingham Forest side who have been on the up in the last few months at the weekend. A bad week could see West Brom drop out of the play-off places and it feels like that would be an untenable position for them to fall to under Valerien Ismael.

West Brom took two seasons to return to the top-flight the last time they were in the second tier and unless they are to rely on the play-offs it feels as if that will be their best case scenario again.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE, AND SUBSCRIBE TO FLW TV ON YOUTUBE!