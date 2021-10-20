‘What is he thinking?’ – Many Derby County fans react to game-changing incident from Luton Town clash

Derby County surrendered the advantage twice last night to draw 2-2 with Luton Town.

Tom Lawrence netted in the 20th minute for the hosts, capitalising on Sonny Bradley’s mistake, before Fred Onyedinma equalised four minutes after the break.

Jason Knight then restored Derby’s lead on the hour mark, with Simon Sluga needing to do better, but six minutes from time, it was Ryan Allsop whose mistake lead to an equaliser, when Elijah Adebayo rose highest to nod in from James Bree’s floated cross.

With the game entering its dying stages, Allsop came steaming out of the six-yard box to try and deal with Bree’s cross.

However, Adebayo managed to avoid the goalkeepers’ glove by getting to the ball first and heading into an empty net.

Allsop, who has seemingly emerged as Derby’s number one choice at present, has started Derby’s last four games, with the two Luton goals being the first he conceded in those games.

The 29-year-old joined The Rams from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer, after becoming out of favour as their Championship campaign progressed.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans who have reacted to Allsop’s performance, with a particular focus on Luton’s second goal, during last night’s game…

Shambles — Christopher Bell (@ChrisBell841) October 19, 2021

What is he thinking. — Ramarena (@Ramarena) October 19, 2021

allsop aint been brilliant — samlanedcfc (@samlanedcfc) October 19, 2021

That’s why you should start Roos — El Rubio (@ElRubio30137920) October 19, 2021

Can tell he’s been training with Roos — Adam M Hurt (@adam_hurt) October 19, 2021

Shocking from the keeper what was he thinking 🤔 — Ciggy (@_Percy98_) October 19, 2021

Both Roos and Allsop are really back up goalkeepers lIMO neither are good first choice options for the Championship. Marshall is a better goalkeeper and more experienced but don’t think we’ll see him again in a Derby shirt. Good overall performance, although set pieces were poor — JK2812 (@jkderby) October 20, 2021

These goalkeepers since Given left 🙈 — Miles (@MilesAnthony199) October 19, 2021