It has been a difficult 2023 for West Brom’s Grady Diangana, with the winger missing a chunk of it through injury.

Who is Grady Diangana?

The 25-year-old winger started out with Premier League West Ham United, but he made a move to Albion, initially on loan, in 2019, and he has been with the Baggies since.

Diangana was superb for West Brom in his first season, starring as they won promotion to the top-flight, which prompted Albion to spend a significant sum to land the player on a long-term basis.

However, he has failed to hit the same heights since the move became a permanent one, although Carlos Corberan will be hoping Diangana can become a key player for his side during the current campaign.

What is Grady Diangana’s weekly wage at West Brom?

Of course, we don’t know the exact figures that any player picks up, but there are estimates provided by Capology, and they claim that Diangana is on a weekly wage of £20,385 a week at The Hawthorns.

That works out to a yearly salary of £1,060,000, which would make Diangana one of the higher earners at the club.

Again, we have to stress that these are only estimates, but it would make sense if the ex-England U21 international was one of the best paid players at the club.

As mentioned, he joined from West Ham, and, crucially, he signed a deal when Albion were in the Premier League, so he would have been getting a decent wage at the time.

It’s likely to have included a relegation wage drop, along with all of the squad, but it will still mean Diangana is on a big wage by the Baggies’ current standards. Plus, they paid a lot to sign him when he joined, so it’s natural his salary would reflect that.

When does Grady Diangana’s contract expire?

Diangana signed a five-year deal with Albion when he made the move from the Hammers, and he still has two years left on that contract, so the Championship side have him tied down until 2025.

Normally, this is the stage you would consider offering a renewal to a player, or you look to cash in before their value drops over the next 12-18 months.

With West Brom’s financial situation, it seems highly unlikely that they will want to offer a new contract to Diangana on the same terms. So, a potential transfer could be on the cards in the next window or two, and Diangana was linked with a move away in the summer.

But, that could change massively if a takeover happens, and it’s been reported that the club are in talks with potential investors.

What next for Grady Diangana & West Brom?

In the short-term though, Diangana’s only concern will be on getting into Corberan’s XI, which will be difficult considering the quality he has in the final third.

Everyone knows that Diangana has the potential to be a difference maker in the Championship, and it’s down to the player to rediscover that form after his injury lay-off.