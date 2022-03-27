What is going on at Wigan Athletic at the moment? All the latest Latics news here

Wigan have been enjoying their weekend without a game as they took time away for some warm weather training in Dubai.

Leam Richardson’s side have been in incredible form this season and have won four of their last six games, putting pressure on table toppers Rotherham United.

Their relentless run of form has come with a busy period of games for them, having played Saturday-Tuesday for the last eight weeks.

It’s a difficult run for any side and with Wigan coming out the other side of it in good form, they now have the perfect opportunity to take it easy and get some much needed rest and extra preparation on the training ground for the final run-in.

Despite the weekend off, it’s still been a busy period for the Tics. Here, we take a look at what has been going on this week.

Warm weather training in Dubai

With Leam Richardson’s men not in action until Saturday 2 April, the Latics have travelled to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp ahead of the final nine games in Sky Bet League One.

Cousins edging closer to first team return

Jordan Cousins has been inching closer to a return to first team action after coming through 70 minutes of an under-23 game.

The former QPR and Stoke midfielder has been injured for three months and his return is timely for the final run-in.

Cousins’ return has left him itching to force his way back into Leam Richardson’s side, as he told Wigan Today: “I’ve been working hard throughout the injury and it’s good to be back out there.

“It was a bit of an emotional moment for me today, because people didn’t think I would play again this season. Hopefully I can now help and contribute to the first team.”

Magennis hoping international form can carry into club form

Magennis is determined to maintain his form for Northern Ireland so he can come back to Wigan after the international break in top form, Wigan Today reports.

Having scored in each of his two games for Wigan before going away with Northern Ireland, Magennis wants to return to Lancashire in good form to keep the promotion push going.

Prior to those two games, he had gone a dozen games without scoring since arriving from Hull and is hoping to hit his peak in the final nine games.

Subsequently, Magennis did play in Friday’s friendly against Luxembourg, scoring the opener after 16 minutes which will keep many Tics fans happy.

Wigan to remain at DW Stadium after agreement reached

A deal has been reached with Wigan Warriors that will allow Wigan Athletic to continue playing at the DW Stadium, reports Wigan Today.

Latics CEO Mal Brannigan revealed the deal was at the ‘dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s’ stage.

It ensures the immediate long-term future of the club is secure which should reassure fans that the club is heading in the right direction under the current ownership.