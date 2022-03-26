What is going on at West Brom at the moment? All the latest Baggies news here

West Brom have endured a frustrating season with their early season promise under Valerien Ismael fading away quickly coming into the new year.

Ismael was subsequently sacked after the team fell from automatic promotion contention to mid-table with results only just recovering under Steve Bruce in recent weeks.

The playoffs seem a stretch to push for this season meaning Bruce has a lot to do this summer in order to make this Baggies side consistent enough to mount a promotion challenge. The quality is there for everyone to see, but severe underperformance of key individuals has let the club down this season.

Bruce will get some much needed time on the training ground with his side with the two week break in play while international games get underway.

Here we look at some of the news surrounding West Brom during the international break.

Late call-up and withdrawal

Sam Johnstone was added to the England squad for their friendlies this week highlighting the high-regard he’s held in from manager Gareth Southgate.

It came as a surprise to many that Johnstone was considered as the 29 year-old has been in the middle of a poor run of form for the Baggies which has seen many West Brom fans call for a change in goal.

However, unfortunately for Johnstone, the former Manchester United stopper had to withdraw from the squad due to illness, although he is expected to be fit for West Brom’s game against Birmingham City on Sunday, April 3.

Bruce praise for academy graduate

Steve Bruce has been praising Taylor Gardner-Hickman after his call-up to the England Under-20’s for this week’s international games. Bruce told the Express and Star that it’s positive recognition for the academy: “I’m also delighted for the club and the academy. It’s gives all of the staff at the academy who have put a lot of hard work into the kid that little bit of satisfaction.

Bruce didn’t stop with the academy as he has praised Gardner-Hickman for his role this season: “There’s nothing better as a manager than picking a young player who will give you energy, appetite and desire. That’s something all the supporters appreciate.

“He’s had a wonderful start with me. He’s got to keep his feet on the ground which I’m sure he will, I’ll help keep his feet on the ground too.”

O’Shea gives credit to former right-back

Dara O’Shea has credited Branislav Ivanovic for helping his progression in a West Brom shirt. While fans didn’t see the best of Ivanovic in a West Brom shirt, his impact on the team was felt.

The Champions League winner was in the twilight of his career when he arrived at the Hawthorns, but O’Shea has admitted that he improved as a result of working with the Serbian international, telling the Lord’s My Shepherd podcast: “He (Ivanovic) helped me with little bits of how I played and the mental side of the game.

“He would talk to me and when he speaks you listen. Coming from him, a player who has won so much, I think everyone should look up to him because he’s won so much.”