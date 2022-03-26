What is going on at Swansea City at the moment? All the latest Swans news here

Swansea are in the midst of a transition season under Russell Martin this season following his appointment in the summer.

The style of play deployed by Russell Martin this season has yielded good and bad spells in form but you can see the foundations he’s setting for the Swans.

It was always going to be a season of inconsistency having overseen a disrupted pre-season and a number of high profile player departures from the side last season.

But there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic if you’re a Swansea fan and with a few smart additions, there’s no reason this side can’t push higher next season with plans being put in place to achieve more.

That being said, we take a look at the going’s on at the Liberty Stadium during this international break.

Midfielder’s future

Flynn Downes has been subject to plenty of speculation having starred in Russell Martin’s midfield this season. He’s been the perfect player for Martin with his role in the side being hugely important, so it’s no surprise to see him linked with a move elsewhere in the summer.

Wales Online reported that Leeds are looking at Downes should they lose Kalvin Phillips, with Downes playing a similar in the Swans side to that of Phillips at Leeds.

It would be a surprise to see the 23-year-old leave this summer, but Swansea have shown in the past with Daniel James, Joe Rodon and Oli McBurnie that if the right bid is made, they would be willing to accept.

Scouting mission underway

The Swansea coaching team are using the international break as an opportunity to scout summer targets and check in players on loan at other clubs reports Wales Online.

Speaking about the opportunity to watch other players, Martin said: “We have the weekend off which we’ll use to watch games. A couple of targets for the summer and a couple of our loan players. Every staff member is going to watch a game of football.”

It should be reassuring to hear that plans are already in place for next season for Swansea in what could be a huge summer for the club.

This comes after The Sun reported that the Swans were looking to bolster their ranks with Nathan Young-Coombes from Brentford with a potential loan move on the cards. Young-Coombes has netted 27 goals for Brentford B this season and could well be one of the players Martin and his staff take a closer look at this week.

Christie makes admission after move from Fulham

Cyrus Christie has been speaking this week about his time at Fulham and how he’s rediscovered his love for football after his loan move from the Cottagers in January.

Russell Martin is keen to sign the Republic of Ireland international permanently in the summer after his good form, with a move seeming likely given Christie’s words this week, as he told Wales Online: “It’s made me start enjoying football again. At times, it’s been tough over the last couple of seasons. I’ve come here, I enjoy it, I really love the way we play.

“It’s not just me, my family enjoy it which is key. That’s the best thing, when you enjoy it, you probably play your best football.”