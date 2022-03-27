What is going on at Sheffield Wednesday at the moment? All the latest Owls news here

Sheffield Wednesday’s impressive form this year has continued as they beat Cheltenham 4-1 on Saturday.

The win meant that Darren Moore’s side overtook Sunderland into 6th place and will be looking to secure their position in the playoffs.

It now means the Owls have lost just twice since the end of January, putting their mark down on the promotion hunt.

Despite the win at the weekend, it has still been a busy week of updates at Wednesday.

With that in mind, we take a look at what’s been going on over the last seven days in South Yorkshire.

Moved into playoff contention

Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Cheltenham on Saturday moved them back into the playoffs, two points ahead of Sunderland in 7th.

The Owls are also level on games with their rivals meaning their bid for a place in the top six is now back in their hands.

After a couple of inconsistent spells, being in this position now seems quite remarkable but the turnaround in form and performance has not been a fluke.

Moore’s side will be the team to beat over the next few weeks having hit their peak at the right time.

Windass season in doubt

Josh Windass’s season looks to be in doubt with Moore revealing that he’ll be assessed in the ‘next few days’ before it is known just how long he’ll be out of action for, and whether the rest of his 2021/22 season is at risk.

It comes as a fresh blow for Windass as the former Wigan man has struggled all season with injury and has been so far unable to contribute to Wednesday’s promotion push.

For large spells last season, Windass was a vital player and missing someone of his calibre is a huge blow. However, Moore has coped this season without him and that won’t change anytime soon. However, if it does materialise that he’s fit, he could play a huge part in the promotion push.

Mide Shodipo re registered after injury recovery

Mide Shodipo has been allowed to re-register for Wednesday having recovered from injury with Moore revealing earlier this week that the exciting attacker is allowed to play.

On his return, Moore told the Sheffield Star: “Mide is back now, back training with us. But we think we’ll give him another seven days, let him train some more, and from there he’ll be another option for us.