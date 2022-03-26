What is going on at Sheffield United at the moment? All the latest Blades news here

The international break feels like the calm before the storm for Sheffield United, with all eyes on a promotion push once Championship fixtures return.

A number of Blades have been making the most of their time away from Bramall Lane, with Morgan Gibbs-White finding the net for England U21s and Sander Berge catching the eye for Norway.

Paul Heckingbottom’s focus remains on the Championship, however, and on challenging for promotion this season.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the United boss has urged his players to “really buckle down and give it one last big push”.

On the international break, he added: “We’re trying to use this period to get some lads back. It’s going to be vitally important and we’re working hard to ensure there’s positive news on that front.”

Heckingbottom’s squad has already been strengthened in the past week with the signing of Croatia international Filip Uremović.

The centre-back had his contract with Rubin Kazan suspended and having been tracking him for a while, the Blades have swooped.

Uremović’s first words as a United player are likely to make him popular among the fanbase.

He said: “This is a really big club, and it is an honour and privilege to now have an opportunity to play here. I hope we will achieve our goals this season.”

With the end of the season fast approaching, work appears to be ongoing to keep Billy Sharp at Bramall Lane moving forward.

According to the Sheffield Star, the club are set for more talks with their captain over a potential new deal and though they have the option of triggering a 12-month extension, they haven’t done so yet.

One player that could be leaving the Blades, however, is George Baldock.

Reports in Greece have revealed that Olympiacos are considering a move for the defender this summer

Baldock has been in and out of the starting XI this season but his contract at the Yorkshire club runs until 2024, meaning the ball is certainly in United’s court on that one.