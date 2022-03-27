What is going on at Reading FC at the moment? All the latest Royals news here

Reading are gearing up for a crucial final few months of the season, with Paul Ince’s men in a battle to stay in the Championship.

It’s been a pretty hectic season for the Royals, with financial issues, managerial changes and fan protests all happening.

Therefore, the calmness of an international break may be welcome as the Berkshire outfit prepare for what will be a massive final eight games of the campaign, which begins at Barnsley on Saturday in what is a huge fixture for both.

Whilst attention will already have turned to that game, we provide you with an update of all that’s going on at Reading right now…

Luke Southwood earns praise following international debut

The academy graduate has had a difficult season individually but a high point came for the keeper over the weekend as he made his Northern Ireland debut.

And, it was a game he will remember, as Southwood impressed, helping the Green and White Army to a 3-1 win over Luxembourg away from home, with boss Ian Baraclough singling the stopper out for praise afterwards.

Orjan Nyland is likely to keep his place in goal for the rest of the season, but Southwood performing well for his country is still a positive for the keeper and Reading.

Concerning Tyrell Ashcroft update shared

However, there was some bad news for the Reading support, after it was revealed that the club are struggling to agree fresh terms with Tyrell Ashcroft.

The talented defender is highly-rated by the club, but with his current deal expiring in the summer there are serious doubts about where his long-term future lies.

There is still time for a new deal to be sorted, although it’s clearly not looking good at the moment as the player weighs up his options.

Talk builds ahead of Barnsley clash

As mentioned, the main focus for all will be the massive game at Oakwell this weekend, with the two teams separated by five points at the moment.

So, the importance of the clash is obvious, and Tykes coach Martin Devaney has been speaking about the fixture, insisting that the home support will make it hostile for Reading.