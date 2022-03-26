What is going on at QPR at the moment? All the latest R’s news here

Picking up just eight points from their last 10 Championship matches, QPR have dropped out of the second-tier play-off places.

Mark Warburton’s side have been unable to maintain the form shown in the early stages of the calendar year but still have eight games left to turn things around.

With the play-off picture continuing to look as competitive as it has been in a very long time, the R’s sit two points and two places outside of the much-desired sixth-place position.

Here, we take a look at the latest bits of news regarding QPR…

Chris Willock and David Marshall out for the season

Chris Willock and David Marshall have learned – and as confirmed via the QPR club website – that they will both miss what remains of this Championship season, with news of the former’s unavailability particularly damaging to their play-off chase.

Willock has been an excellent source of creativity for the R’s this season, often proving to be a level above.

The R’s have had no luck when it comes to their goalkeeping department in recent weeks, with Marshall’s injury meaning that the club have turned to the free-agent market, with Kieren Westwood arriving at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

West Ham eye up move for Seny Dieng

QPR goalkeeper Sent Dieng is being considered by West Ham ahead of a possible summer move, as discussed during the West Ham Way Podcast.

Dieng has once again shone for the R’s when deployed between the sticks for Warburton’s side, however, he currently finds himself sidelined with a thigh injury.

Speaking on the West Ham Way Podcast, ExWHUEmployee said: “A couple of names in the running that aren’t currently with us, are Sam Johnstone, who I’ve spoke about before, and I think his name is Seny Dieng of QPR – he’s someone that’s impressed.”

QPR consider move for Brentford youngster

QPR are casting their eyes over Brentford winger Nathan Young-Coombes, as per a report by The Sun.

The report states that the R’s are facing divisional competition from Swansea City and Bournemouth, whilst Southampton and Crystal Palace are also in pursuit.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Bees but has made excellent progress within the club’s B-team.