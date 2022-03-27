What is going on at Portsmouth at the moment? All the latest Pompey news here

On the pitch, it has been something of a quieter week for Portsmouth.

With the club not in action due to the international break, those of a Pompey persuasion have been able to sit back and watch some of their rivals for a League One play-off spot, without worrying about their own result.

Even so, with Danny Cowley’s still in that battle for a return to the Championship this season, there has still been plenty of news emerging from Fratton Park recently.

So with that in mind, we’ve taking a look at some of the biggest Portsmouth stories from the past few days, right here.

Harness admits fixture frustration

One Portsmouth player who has been out of action for quite some time now, is winger Marcus Harness.

After missing a run of games due to suspension for his sending off in the win over Accrington, postponements due to the international break, and Rotherham’s EFL Trophy appearances mean that the 26-year-old will have played just once in a month by the time Pompey return to action at Bolton on the 5th April.

That is somethng that Harness himself seems to have mixed feelings about, with the winger telling The News that while the break has given him and some of his teammates a chance to refresh, it does mean they will be facing a demanding fixture schedule in the final weeks of the campaign.

Cowley reveals selection boost hopes

Player absences have not helped Portsmouth in the past few weeks, with Harness’ suspension combining with injuries to several individuals to leave manager Danny Cowley rather short on options.

Indeed, there have been times in the past few weeks, where Cowley has had just 13 senior players available to call for certain games.

But with Harness now available again, and Cowley hopeful that other individuals are now back to full fitness, the Portsmouth boss has joked that with up to 15 outfield players back available, he is now facing something of a selection headache in the final few weeks of the season.

Midfielder set for summer departure

One player who it seems is unlikely to be staying at Fratton Park for the 2022/23 season or beyond, is Shaun Williams.

The midfielder joined Portsmouth back in the summer transfer window following his departure from Millwall at the end of last season, and has so far made 30 appearances in all competitions for the club, though he has yet to score from the club, and saw his season interrupted by a fractured spine earlier this season.

But with his contract set to expire at the end of this season, it seems the 35-year-old will be on the move again in the summer, with recent reports from The News revealing that Williams is unlikely to be offered a new deal by Portsmouth, when his current one comes to an end.