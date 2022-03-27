What is going on at Plymouth Argyle at the moment? All the latest Pilgrims news here

Plymouth Argyle are having a strong season as they currently find themselves sat fourth in the league and in the play-off positions.

With seven points between them and seventh place, their position isn’t secured yet but they have breathing space and it would be unlikely to see them drop out of the play-offs at this point.

The Pilgrims faced Ipswich Town this weekend in a game that saw them lose for the first time in seven games.

Next weekend they are straight back in it against Oxford who are just one place below them in the table so Plymouth will be looking to bounce back and come away from that game with a result.

Here we take a look at some of the latest news surrounding Plymouth right now.

Injuries

During Saturday’s game against Ipswich, Plymouth were struck with some bad luck which led to two players have to be brought off in the in the 24th and 75th minute.

Defender James Bolton was the first player to come off after he rolled his ankle. This was a further problem for Plymouth as they are currently running low on defensive options as it stands and this injury led to Steven Sessengnon making what was only his second start since joining on loan.

Meanwhile Argyle’s top scorer Ryan Hardie, who has contributed 19 goals for his side this season, had to come off because of a thigh injury.

According to Plymouth Live, it is a suspected strain on his thigh and he will have it scanned on Monday to assess the severity of it.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher admitted that his side are stretched at the minute and these injuries can’t have helped the cause. The boss will no doubt be hoping that these injuries aren’t serious and don’t end up having a large impact on his side’s season.

The final run of games

Despite looking quite safe up in fourth place, following their defeat against Ipswich at the weekend Plymouth will be hoping to bounce back and put things right.

However, they face a tough game against Oxford United who sit directly below them in the table and will be looking to pick up points themselves.

In their remaining six games, they also face both Wigan and MK Dons who sit above them up in the table and therefore will be ready to give them a tough game as they all look to secure their places at the top of the league.

The Pilgrims also have to face Wycombe and Sunderland who currently sit just outside the play-off spots and therefore will be eager to gain themselves a play-off spot instead.

Plymouth will be forced to put in some strong performances and get results this month but Schumacher is still feeling positive and believes his side can take their confidence and carry it into their form next month.