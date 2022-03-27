What is going on at Oxford United at the moment? All the latest U’s news here

Oxford United are having a successful season and currently sit fifth in the table in the play-off positions.

The race at the top of the league for a play-off spot us a competitive one so their space isn’t secure yet but having lost only one of their previous seven games, they will be hoping they can remain in good form for the final seven games of the season.

Due to the international break, they were without a fixture this weekend but next week they’re straight back into it as they travel to Plymouth who sit a place above them in the table.

As the Us prepare for this, we take a look at some of the latest news surrounding Oxford United.

Anthony Forde

Anthony Forde joined Oxford back ahead of the 2019-20 season initially on a two year deal.

Since joining he has done well at Oxford and settled himself into the side having made 35 league appearances last season.

He’s found game time harder to come across this season having made only ten starts as it stands. However, he is a good player and clearly Oxford think he gives them something as they announced his contract had been extended by another year.

It does come as a bit of a surprise as you might have thought that the player would want to go and find himself first team football. If he’s not getting much game time now, will that look to decrease even more if Oxford are to go up?

However, the 28-year-old is a good player and possibly an underrated one at Oxford. Therefore, maybe this new deal suggests that we will see the player get back out on the pitch more next season.

Gavin Whyte

Former Us player Gavin Whyte rejoined the club on loan from Cardiff City in summer for the season.

Whyte has had a good season for Oxford scoring one goal and contributing ten assists in 32 games so far and the player is clearly enjoying his time there.

Furthermore, he has become a popular player with fans and there will be many who would hope to see him stay on at Oxford at the end of the season.

Given his impressive form, there is a chance his parent club may give him a chance next season.

However, if Oxford were to be promoted they would give themselves a better chance if they did want to get the player on a permanent deal.

When asked about it recently, Whyte told Oxford Mail that he wasn’t thinking too much about his football and rather was looking at the football he was playing in the immediate future which could suggest he may be interested in a potential move.

This is something that will depend on who’s in what league next season and what Cardiff think about the player but Oxford may consider trying to get the player to be their’s again full time.

End of the season run

As the season draws to a close, Oxford will be hoping they can get themselves some good results that secure them a play-off position at the end of the season.

Of their remaining seven games, they face Plymouth, MK Dons and Rotherham who make up three of the four teams that sit above them in the league so they will have some tough fixtures to face here as these will be teams on top of their game for their positions too.

Oxford also have to face Sunderland who sit two points behind them and after dropping out of the play-offs this weekend due to not playing, will be looking to secure themselves a place to limit the risk of dropping out again.

The Us also have to go up against Morecambe, Fleetwood and Doncaster Rovers all of whom are in a relegation battle. Although Oxford are a stronger team on paper, in games like this towards the end of the season where a win could keep one of these teams up, they will be as hard opponents as anyone.

Therefore, Oxford are going to have to remain on top of their game right up until the final whistle of the season if they are looking to try for promotion.