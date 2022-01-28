What is going on at Oldham Athletic?

Oldham Athletic currently sit at the foot of the Football League and are seven points adrift of League Two survival.

The Latics have an inferior goal difference to their divisional counterparts who are also battling for EFL safety and are without a league win in their last eight.

However, the re-arrival of John Sheridan could be the pivotal point that flips this season on its head, amidst the off-the-field issues that continue to plague the club.

Here, Marcus Ally joins Billy Mulley to focus the attention on Oldham and the fight they have on their hands…