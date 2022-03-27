What is going on at Ipswich Town at the moment? All the latest Tractorboys news here

Ipswich Town are going from strength to strength under Kieran McKenna.

The Tractor Boys are currently fighting for a play-off place in League One, with the side now ninth in the table.

The gap to sixth place Sheffield Wednesday is five points with only six games left this season.

But the side is unbeaten in their last 11 league games, last tasting defeat on January 29 to the Owls.

Since then, McKenna’s team have won six and drawn five.

While the competition is fierce to earn a play-off place, Ipswich are not giving up and are continuing to fight having earned another win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

That win ended Plymouth’s six game winning run, with the side fourth in the table.

Here, we round up all the latest news around Ipswich as they chase a top six finish.

McKenna assess Ipswich’s play-off chances

Following the win over Plymouth on Saturday afternoon, boss McKenna has assessed the side’s chances of finishing inside the top six.

McKenna believes it is out of the club’s control and that the best thing they can do is to keep winning.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: “Since Christmas there have been a couple of teams we’ve caught up ground on, but there are also teams who have put together incredible runs of form.

“We can’t control that unless we play against them. Today was obviously one of those days where we could impact it and end a run.

“Oxford and Portsmouth were on long winning runs before we played them as well and we feel like we could have won both of those games as well.”

McKenna believes in the size of the club

The Ipswich boss went on to discuss the potential of the club, claiming that there is a lot of potential at Portman Road.

Ipswich have a storied history at the top of English football, but are a long way from the top flight currently.

But McKenna believes the club is going on the right path and games like on Saturday shows the potential of the club is there.

“The atmosphere was great. It felt like one of those days where everyone – staff, players, fans – were all pulling in the same direction. If we can keep going then this is potentially a really powerful football club,” said the 35-year old, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

Sam Morsy backs the team’s form

Morsy struck the winner against Plymouth, his 37th minute goal was enough to separate the sides.

But Morsy believes it could’ve been a win by an even greater margin and that Ipswich completely tore Plymouth apart.

“We have to put the wins together now, no doubt about it, but they had won six in a row and we completely blew them away without even being at our best,” said the match-winner, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

“They’re a really good, well-organised side but we showed our quality.”