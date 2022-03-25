What is going on at Hull City at the moment? All the latest Tigers news here

Hull City are having a disappointing season as they sit 20th in the league.

Thankfully for them, despite their low position in the league there is a gap of 13 points between them and the relegation zone so they have a bit of breathing space, although they will still need to make sure they get some results in their upcoming games after the international break to ensure their safety.

After their takeover went through in January, they will now be expected to see improvement around the club and have a much better season next year as new chairman Acun Ilicali increases what goes into the squad.

Here we look at some of the news that is surrounding Hull City during the international break.

A striker

Unsurprisingly, the Tigers will be looking to upgrade on the pitch next season and one of the first areas being thought about is up front.

Hull’s top goal scorer this season Keane Lewis-Potter has nine goals this season and the two players behind him have five each proving that Hull haven’t found it easy to find the back of the net this season.

During an interview with TRT World, Ilicali gave his verdict on what his side need to improve as he said: “If today you ask me what this team needs, this team needs a very goo striker for all this effort [of the other players] to come to success.

“In football, I think [having a good] striker is the most important key point at the moment.”

Where Hull will be turning to for their striker is yet to be seen, but fans can expect to see a strong upfront signing soon after the end of the season.

Adama Traore

Hull Live recently reported that the Tigers are looking at making a move for Adama Traore of Turkish side Hatayspor.

The 26-year-old midfielder is out of contract with his current club in summer and is understood to have chosen not to extend his time with his club but rather search for a move elsewhere.

Given the fact Ilicali is Turkish himself, he probably has a good knowledge of Traore’s ability and thinks he is a signing that will help improve Hull’s team.

Whether or not Traore will choose to make the move to the Championship side will have to be seen in the summer but it certainly seems like the kind of signings Hull will be looking at now.

Developments off the pitch

According to Hull Live, the Tigers new chairman is also looking to develop their stadium and the surrounding areas in a bid to improve the environment at the football club and the city.

Currently the ground is owned by the council but Ilicali has made it clear that discussions are and will be ongoing with the council in an attempt to try and improve things.

Speaking to Hull Live, the chairman said: “This city needs a living sports environment. When they [the council] built that stadium that was the idea and the ambition so why not with our ownership we can take that flag and take it to the next level.”

Although this will not be an immediate move for Hull and something that comes under the longer term future of the team, it certainly shows an intent of the new leadership to change the club and improve the aspirations of the area.

Based on this, Hull fans should be looking forward to what is next to come with new ownership who want to enable them to push to the next level.