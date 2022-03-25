What is going on at Fulham at the moment? All the latest Cottagers news here

Fulham have stormed to the top of the Championship table and look well on course to seal a spot back in the Premier League come the end of the season.

With that in mind then, Marco Silva might already need to be putting some plans in place ahead of transfer business for when they return to the top flight. That status isn’t confirmed yet but right now, it looks very likely.

There have been plenty of reports over the last few days too that have suggested the club may be thinking about some of their transfer dealings come the end of the season.

What then, has been going on with Fulham at the moment?

Fulham plotting Matt Targett swoop

One name that has been linked with a switch to Craven Cottage is Matt Targett and whilst Newcastle have been enjoying utilising him so far this season, it could be the Cottagers who land him on a deal this summer.

The Toon have let him play in 24 Premier League games this season and he’s looked sharper under Eddie Howe too. However, there is no guarantee that a permanent deal will be done for his services in the summer and that could open the door for Fulham to sign him instead.

That’s according to TeamTALK, who report that the Cottagers could certainly be in with a chance of landing the defender when the season comes to a close. That’s so the side can prepare to try and stay in the top flight and with his experience of top level football, the 26-year-old could be an excellent addition.

Premier League outfit set to sign Fulham attacker

One expected outgoing that will surprise nobody though is Fabio Carvalho.

The player nearly left the club in the winter window but stayed on at Craven Cottage.

Fresh reports though via Paul Joyce on the Football Chat show suggests that the Reds will not be stopping their pursuit of the youngster yet and could finally bring the player to Anfield at the end of the season.

Carvalho has lit up the league for Fulham this year and with seven goals and six assists in just 27 Championship games so far, he has been one of their main creative outlets this campaign. Once he has helped the Cottagers to the title though, it looks like Liverpool could be the next step.