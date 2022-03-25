What is going on at Derby County at the moment? All the latest Rams news here

It may be the international break but things are never quiet at Derby County.

With three takeover offers on the table ahead of today’s deadline, The Telegraph’s John Percy has reported that former Rams chairman Andy Appleby has been battling to submit a further bid before the cut-off.

The club administrators, Quantuma, are said to be confident of securing a sale but there are concerns that the current bids may not comply with the EFL’s insolvency regulations and that could mean further punishments – such as a potential points deduction next season.

Ex-Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is also understood to remain hopeful of buying the East Midlands club, with optimism that significant takeover news could come soon.

Many timelines have been drawn up and, frankly, come to nothing during Derby’s administration but, according to the Derby Telegraph, the deadline for offers to be submitted is today and Quantuma will assess those over the weekend before identifying a preferred bidder and sending that choice to the EFL next week to ratify.

Elsewhere, last week brought news of yet another departure as it was announced that 19-year-old Festy Ebosele had signed a pre-contract with Udinese, meaning he will join the Italian club on a five-year deal at the end of the current campaign.

The winger has had an impressive breakthrough season at Pride Park but was out of contract in the summer. It has since been reported by The Athletic that there was an opportunity for an extension in his Derby contract had he made a certain number of appearances this season but it seems that threshold was not reached.

Rivals Nottingham Forest will be the least of Derby’s worries right now but it appears had things been different Manchester United loanee, and one of Steve Cooper’s trusted midfielders, James Garner could’ve been playing for the Rams.

It is understood that the Pride Park outfit were in the race for him last summer and had an advantage as Garner’s management agency is run by a close advisor of Wayne Rooney but the 20-year-old only wanted to move back to The City Ground and didn’t want to speak to any other clubs.