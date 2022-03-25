What is going on at Bristol City at the moment? All the latest Robins news here

Bristol City’s season has kind of passed them by, with the squad packed with talent and high-potential players but Nigel Pearson never really managing to launch a play-off bid with the team.

Instead, they are currently sat in 18th but never really having to worry too much about a relegation battle. In fact, there is a double digit points difference between themselves and the drop zone and the play-off spots.

The club then might be set for a quiet end to a season that has resulted in merely consolidation. However, there is still plenty going on news wise with the Robins.

The club have been linked to a new signing, a player sale and the club’s boss has spoken out about one of their defenders in recent days. Here then, is the latest news surrounding them.

Kalas suffering with injury for two years

Nigel Pearson has recently made the revelation that due to overplaying, Tomas Kalas has been struggling to reach full fitness and stay injury free for the last two years.

Speaking to Bristol Live about the player, he has been ‘playing through the pain’ and whilst you wouldn’t notice from some of his performances, now might be perfect time to give him a rest.

With football currently in the middle of an international break and City not having too much to play for, it might be an ideal time to let Kalas spend some time on the sidelines.

He’s nursing an injury right now too – and that could mean he definitely won’t feature in the last few games of the campaign for the Robins.

Speaking about Kalas, Pearson said: “He needs time to recover basically. It’s an overuse injury essentially.

“When you’re dealing with international players who have played continually for two or three years without a significant break, psychologically it can be a big hurdle to get over but when you’re a physical player like Tomas, the wear and tear certainly comes into play.”

You can call yourself a hardcore Bristol City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 1. What national team has Timm Klose represented? Switzerland Germany Belgium France

Bristol City eyeing move for Forest Green Rovers defender

One name that has already been linked with a switch to Ashton Gate ahead of the summer transfer window is Kane Wilson, who currently plays for Forest Green Rovers (as reported by Bristol World).

Despite only playing in League Two right now, the right-back has looked impressive and has shown the potential to be able to thrive much higher up the football pyramid. He hasn’t really been tested in the second tier but it could be a cheap move with plenty of upside for the club.

The 22-year-old has been excellent in terms of his offensive output (13 assists in the league is an incredible tally) and if he carry that over to the Championship, it could be a shrewd move for Bristol City.

Kasey Palmer heading for the exit door?

One player who could be going the other way is Kasey Palmer, with Bristol World suggesting he might be shown the exit door when giving squad statuses on members of the Bristol City team.

Whether that ends up being for a fee or whether the side will simply let him leave for pastures new if there is interest is unclear. The player though has not had much of an impact with the Robins this team and will likely be offloaded if he can this summer.

With only six league games – and one start – to his name so far this campaign, it does seem as though a move away might be beneficial for both parties and it does look like one could be on the cards at the end of the season.