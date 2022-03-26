What is going on at Bolton Wanderers at the moment? All the latest Trotters news here

Bolton Wanderers will no doubt be eyeing a strong end to the season, as they continue to target a League One play-off spot.

The Trotters currently sit 11th in the third-tier standings, nine points adrift of the top six, meaning they will need a near perfect run of results in the next few weeks if they are to have any chance of promotion to the Championship.

So perhaps not surprisingly, there has been plenty of talk around Bolton and the goings on at the club recently.

Can you identify these 24 ex-Bolton players from three clues?

1 of 24 Striker, joined Bolton in 2013, was loaned to Preston by Bolton? Conor Wilkinson Jay Spearing Keith Andrews Jermaine Beckford

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big Bolton news stories from the past few days, right here.

Bakayoko avoids injury scare

One player who Bolton will have had some concerns about over the past few days, is Amadou Bakayoko.

The striker has impressed for Ian Evatt’s side this season, but there was some concern when it emerged that he had felt an issue in his calf after scoring a last minute winner at Crewe Alexandra last weekend.

However, Bakayoko has overcome that issue, no doubt to the relief of the Trotters, playing the full 90 minutes for Sierra Leonne – his first international appearance – in a 3-0 defeat to Togo in a friendly on Thursday.

Sheehan making positive progress

Another positive piece of injury news to have emerged for Bolton in the past few days, surrounds midfielder Josh Sheehan.

The summer signing has not featured for Ian Evatt’s side since suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in the FA Cup back in November, although it seems he is moving in the right direction with his recovery.

Providing an update on Sheehan, Evatt has revealed that the 26-year-old is doing well in working his way back up to fitness, with it now hoped that the midfielder could be training with the rest of the Bolton squad by the start of pre-season.

Kachunga assesses his season so far

Another summer arrival at Bolton was Elias Kachunga, who has so far scored four goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The attacker joined shortly before the start of the campaign, meaning he had little in terms of a pre-season, while he has also recently returned after several weeks out through injury, and the 29-year-old has been reflecting on his time with the Trotters to date.

Speaking about his time since moving to Bolton, Kachunga admitted that having got stronger as the season had gone on, that injury he suffered had dealt him a setback, which he is now working to bounce back from, something the attacker feels confident of doing.