What is going on at Blackpool FC at the moment? All the latest Tangerines news here

Neil Critchley will have a lot on his mind going into the international break with just nine games remaining in Blackpool’s first season back in the Championship.

There are plenty of players’ contracts to consider with a number expiring in the summer, and an option to buy Charlie Kirk from Charlton Athletic, with his loan deal at Bloomfield Road expiring at the end of the season.

The Tangerines have today sent three younger players out on loan to gain some senior experience in the remainder of the campaign.

Jake Daniels and Joe Strawn have joined up with Bamber Bridge while Matthew Liptrott has headed out to Radcliffe.

Rob Apter has been called up to the Scotland U19 squad while Kenny Dougall and Shayne Lavery are also away on international duty, with Australia and Northern Ireland respectively.

Sat in 13th, 24 points clear of the relegation zone, a top half finish is still very achievable and would represent an excellent first season since promotion to the Championship to build from next term.

The secure position in the table will probably see player contracts receive a great deal more attention than if they still had anything to play for in terms of promotion or relegation, and negotiations may well be underway with a handful of squad members.

In the meantime, veteran centre back Richard Keogh is hoping to be back in contention, after a spell out with a calf injury, to return when the Tangerines take on Nottingham Forest next weekend.

The 35-year-old is one of the players with an expiring contract and may find it difficult to earn his place back with Jordan Thorniley putting in some consistent performances since being recalled from Oxford United in January.

If anything, for a club in Blackpool’s position, this international break provides an opportunity for the Tangerines to plan for the summer window and some player contract developments are to be expected before the end of the campaign.