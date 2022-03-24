What is going on at Blackburn Rovers at the moment? All the latest Rovers news here

Blackburn Rovers will be looking for a strong end to the season after the March international break.

Despite winning just two of their last 11 league games, Blackburn will head into the final weeks of the season sixth in the Championship table, following what was an excellent start to the campaign.

As a result, some positive results after the hiatus, could still secure Tony Mowbray’s side a play-off place, and with it, a shot at promotion back to the Premier League.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the bigger stories to have emerged from Ewood Park over the past few days, right here.

Chile make Brereton-Diaz decision

One player who Blackburn are facing a nervous wait on during the international break, is top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Despite missing each of his side’s last seven games due to a serious ankle injury, the striker has been called up to Chile’s national team for their crucial World Cup qualifiers this week, against Brazil on Thursday night, and Uruguay the following Wednesday.

Mowbray himself had regularly suggested that the 22-year-old would not be fit for the first of those games, something which has now been confirmed, with La Rojas announcing that the striker has not travelled with the squad to Brazil. Brereton-Diaz is instead continuing to train in Chile, with a view to potentially playing against Uruguay.

Duo out of international duty

Two Blackburn players who will now not be featuring for their national teams during the international break, are Darragh Lenihan and Reda Khadra.

Lenihan had been handed a long awaited recall by the Republic of Ireland for the March fixtures, while Brighton loanee Khadra had been named in Germany’s Under 21s squad for the first time in his career.

But with Lenihan suffering a groin injury and Khadra picking up another calf problem in Saturday’s clash with Reading, both has been forced to pull out of international duty and return to Blackburn to recover, with both expected to return early next month.

Edun targets Coventry return

Amid those growing and lingering injury concerns, the news around Tayo Edun is at least more positive from a Blackburn perspective.

The versatile 23-year-old has not featured for Mowbray’s side since suffering an ankle ligament injury in the goalless draw with Luton at the end of January, but it seems he may not have to wait much longer to get back on the pitch.

Speaking in a recent interview with the club’s website, Edun revealed that he is aiming to use the international break to further boost his fitness, with the summer signing seemingly expected to be in contention to feature when Rovers return to action with a trip to Coventry a week on Saturday.

