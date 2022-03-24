What is going on at Barnsley at the moment? All the latest Tykes news here

Barnsley look set to have a decisive couple of months ahead of them when the Sky Bet Championship returns.

With eight games to go, the Tykes are in the relegation zone, but crucially, have closed the gap to Reading and safety above to just five points.

Having said that, we thought we’d take a look at all of the latest Barnsley news amid the current international break.

Pundits think they can cause Reading problems

With Reading just above them in the table, Barnsley’s clash with the Royals after the international break looks set to be crucial in the battle for Championship survival.

However, the Tykes are being backed to cause problems for their opponents by Sky Sports pundits David Prutton and Don Goodman.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL podcast, David Prutton had the following to say.

“The Barnsley side that I saw go toe to toe with Fulham and then turn up against Bristol City can cause problems for Reading and given the proximity between them, there is no need for any exterior motivation in this.” Prutton said.

“It’s going to be one hell of a game.”

Meanwhile, Don Goodman added that the Tykes home fixtures could be key.

“They found some form out of nowhere,” he said on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

“In their last nine games, they’ve picked up four wins and only three losses.”

“In the last five home games, they’ve won three and drawn two, and they still have to play Reading, Peterborough, Blackpool and Preston at home.”

“So don’t write them off just yet but there is no doubt the Reading game is a must-win and for Reading it is a must not lose.”

Carlton Morris speaks out

In other news, Barnsley striker Carlton Morris has spoken out on leadership and the current group at the club, explaining that more people in the dressing room are taking on responsibility this campaign.

“With my personality, that (leadership) comes with the territory and my age as well as one of the older and senior players.” Morris said via The Yorkshire Post.

“I have always been that sort of person and it comes from when you are young.”

“You can also learn. I know a few lads in the dressing room who were maybe a bit quieter last season and now they are taking on responsibility.”

“It is good to see and we need more of that. We have got to leave it all out there in the right way and run hard and run smart.”

Redfearn backing survival

Finally, Barnsley legend Neil Redfearn is backing the club to avoid relegation and survive the drop.

Speaking to The Star, Redfearn, who captained the club to promotion to the Premier League in 1996/97, said there is still time for the Tykes to stay up given the quality additions the club made in the January transfer window.

“It looks like there’s a bit of belief there,” Redfearn told The Star.

“The players look like they feel they can. They are in a good place, they have just got to keep focusing on each game.”

“I did the game for Sky when they played Fulham (1-1 draw), they gave them a bloody nose and got their press spot on.”

“There’s time to do it,” Redfearn continued.

“They have got players of quality, they did well in the window and have got more of a threat attacking-wise.”

“Quina and Bassi have made a big difference since they came in.”